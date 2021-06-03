LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Hoejland, Coker's Falo Ejea earn district honors

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second year in a row, Francis Marion University junior forward Magnus Hoejland has been selected to the prestigious 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team for District III of NCAA Division II.
Selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), the All-District Team recognizes the area’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, with the Academic All-America honorees to be announced in early July.
A native of Holstebro, Denmark, Hoejland has a 3.902 grade point average as an economics major.
He started nine matches in this past spring’s delayed and abbreviated season. He registered two goals and one assist on six shots after making a switch from the defensive backline to a striker position at the start of the season.
He has been named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction twice, and has been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasion. He earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020 and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society.
Hoejland helped lead the Patriots to a 4-3-4 record and the squad’s second consecutive appearance in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title match.
He has appeared in 40 matches over the past three seasons for FMU.
Coker's Falo Ejea earns CoSIDA Academic
All-District First Team honors
AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University senior goalkeeper Guillermo Falo Ejea was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team for men's soccer.
Falo Ejea played in 23 matches in his Coker career, making 20 starts. He totaled 2,108 minutes between the pipes, a career .154 goals against average (GAA), 132 saves, a .786 save percentage and nine wins including six shutouts for the Cobras. He also earned one South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week honor in his career (Sept. 23-29).
Academically, he received the 2019-20 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award and was a member of the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll. He was also a nominee for the Dr. Jim Lemke Cobra Scholar Award at the seventh annual FANG Awards.
This is the Aragon, Spain, native's first career Academic All-District selection.
Henderson hired as Cobras'
new Director of ESports
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Logan Henderson has been hired as Coker University's new Director of ESports, announced Thursday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.
"We are excited to have Logan join Coker as our new Director of ESports," said Griffin. "Logan has the experience to grow and develop our ESports team. He has proven to be a great mentor at UNG and we look forward to watching him expand our program."
Henderson comes to Hartsville form the University of North Georgia, where he ran all aspects of the ESports club team at the University. He served as the general manager for the League of Legends team in 2019-20, overseeing all operations of the program including recruiting, scheduling and practices.
He previously served as the coach of the ESports club team at North Georgia, where he was responsible for overseeing all team operations. Under his leadership, North Georgia's team grew from 25 players to a total of 187 players over seven different disciplines.
In 2018, he led the League of Legends team to an undefeated regular season and a Top-15 finish in the League of Legends Collegiate Series. Henderson also founded the Southeastern Overwatch League in 2017, and was responsible for building the league to 12 teams and all league operations including scheduling, advertising, streaming and overall production.