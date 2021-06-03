LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU's Hoejland, Coker's Falo Ejea earn district honors

new Director of ESports

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Logan Henderson has been hired as Coker University's new Director of ESports, announced Thursday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.

"We are excited to have Logan join Coker as our new Director of ESports," said Griffin. "Logan has the experience to grow and develop our ESports team. He has proven to be a great mentor at UNG and we look forward to watching him expand our program."

Henderson comes to Hartsville form the University of North Georgia, where he ran all aspects of the ESports club team at the University. He served as the general manager for the League of Legends team in 2019-20, overseeing all operations of the program including recruiting, scheduling and practices.

He previously served as the coach of the ESports club team at North Georgia, where he was responsible for overseeing all team operations. Under his leadership, North Georgia's team grew from 25 players to a total of 187 players over seven different disciplines.