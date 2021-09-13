LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mixon, Harris propel Patriots to second-place finishes

Sophomore Cullen Dore placed seventh in 30:15.93, while senior Christian England was 14th in 31:06.54. Johnsonville High School product and freshman Y’zeqez Timmons bettered his previous collegiate-best by nearly a minute-and-a-half to finish 16th in 32:04.74, while sophomore Logan Zeis was 20th (32:57.53), and senior Anthony Melo was 32nd (36:32.21).

Coker names Downey field hockey coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Morgan Downey has been announced as the next field hockey coach at Coker University, announced Monday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Faculties Dr. Lynn Griffin.

"We are excited to welcome Morgan to Coker," said Griffin. "She has been successful on the high school and club level and we look forward to watching her to continue to build our field hockey program."

Downey comes to Coker from North County High School, where she has served as the field hockey coach since 2017. In the team's last season, Downey led them to a 11-3 record. Along with coaching at NCHS, she also served as the goalie coach for The Gaels Field Hockey Club. In 2018, the club was the U19 NOT Pool V runner up, while qualifying for the NIT for three consecutive years. She also served as an assistant coach for the Reach Field Hockey Club in 2020.