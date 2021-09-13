LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mixon, Harris propel Patriots to second-place finishes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore Pearson Mixon and senior Sarah Harris led the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams to second-place showings at the fifth-annual Monarch Cross Country Classic hosted by Methodist University on Saturday morning.
Both Francis Marion squads will run again on Sept. 18, at the Converse University Kick Off event, beginning with the women’s race at 9:30 a.m.
Fayetteville State University captured the women’s team title with a 28 team score, followed by the Patriots (58) – despite five of the seven FMU runners posting personal-best times for the 6,000-meter distance.
Harris bettered her PR time by over a minute to place sixth with a time of 27:55.67. Freshman Caroline Thompkins placed eighth in a time of 28:05.46, while sophomore Annalena Griffin finished 11th in a PR-time of 29:12.02.
Sophomore Molly Moss set a personal-best time of 30:49.67 and finished 20th, while the other Francis Marion runners were sophomore Ina Marie Sullivan in 24th (31:43.13), freshman Haizley Herndon was 42nd (PR of 36:22.71), and freshman Emma Morris was 43rd in her first collegiate cross country race with a time of 39:54.22.
Methodist edged the Patriots 35-62 for the men’s team championship.
Mixon, a graduate of West Florence High School, completed the 8,000-meter men’s race in 29:34.08 to finish fifth and lead the Patriot runners for the third time in his career.
Sophomore Cullen Dore placed seventh in 30:15.93, while senior Christian England was 14th in 31:06.54. Johnsonville High School product and freshman Y’zeqez Timmons bettered his previous collegiate-best by nearly a minute-and-a-half to finish 16th in 32:04.74, while sophomore Logan Zeis was 20th (32:57.53), and senior Anthony Melo was 32nd (36:32.21).
Coker names Downey field hockey coach
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Morgan Downey has been announced as the next field hockey coach at Coker University, announced Monday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Faculties Dr. Lynn Griffin.
"We are excited to welcome Morgan to Coker," said Griffin. "She has been successful on the high school and club level and we look forward to watching her to continue to build our field hockey program."
Downey comes to Coker from North County High School, where she has served as the field hockey coach since 2017. In the team's last season, Downey led them to a 11-3 record. Along with coaching at NCHS, she also served as the goalie coach for The Gaels Field Hockey Club. In 2018, the club was the U19 NOT Pool V runner up, while qualifying for the NIT for three consecutive years. She also served as an assistant coach for the Reach Field Hockey Club in 2020.
Before coaching at the club level, she served as a goalie coach at Old Mill High School where they were the 2016 Regional Champions. In addition, she was an assistant coach with the USA Field Hockey Futures program.
"I am so excited to embark on my first collegiate season with the Cobras!" said Downey. "I am looking forward to working with this amazing group and to help guide them to another successful season. I have such high hopes for this team and for the future of the Coker field hockey program!"
Downey played collegiately at fellow South Atlantic Conference Carolinas institution Newberry College, holding the single-season school record for saves per game (12.0) and also ranking second in single-season saves (180), third in games played (15) and games started (15) and fifth in single-season save percentage.