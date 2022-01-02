LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 010622

LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
Prep
Basketball
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 6 p.m.
Hemingway at Mullins, 6 p.m.
McBee at Buford, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hartsville at Buford, 6 p.m.
Local College
Men's Basketball
FMU at UNC Pembroke,7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
FMU at UNC Pembroke, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep
Basketball
Manning at Marlboro County, 6 p.m.
Marion at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.
Lee Central at C.E. Murray, 6 p.m.
York Prep at Cheraw, 6 p.m.
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 6 p.m.
Latta at McBee, 6 p.m.
East Clarendon at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Timmonsville at Lake View, 6 p.m.
Lamar at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.
Hammond at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.
Cape Fear at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 6 p.m.
Christian Academy at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy, 6 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Maranatha at South Pointe Christian, 5 p.m.
Emmanuel at Christ the Cornerstone (NC), 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
West Florence at Bearcat Invitational at Rock Hill, TBD
SATURDAY
Prep
Basketball
Scott’s Branch at Manning, 3 p.m.
Kingstree at Hemingway, 6 p.m.
Aynor at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Capital City Showcase at Raleigh, NC
Girls Basketball
Cheraw at West Florence, TBA
Boys Basketball
Johnsonville at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
West Florence at Bearcat Invitational at Rock Hill, TBD
Marion, Lake City at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
TODAY
TV SCHEDULE
Auto Racing
8 p.m.
OLYMPIC Channel- Dakar Rally Stage 5
Men’s College Basketball
7 p.m.
ESPNEWS- UT Martin at Tennessee State
ESPN2- Maryland at Illinois
FS1- Ohio State at Indiana
8 p.m.
CBSSN- UAB at North Texas
9 p.m.
FS1- Iowa at Wisconsin
9:30 p.m.
ESPN- UCLA at Stanford
10 p.m.
CBSSN- Louisiana Tech at UTEP
Stadium Atlantic- Portland at LMU
11 p.m.
FS1- USC at Cal
WOMEN’S College Basketball
2 p.m.
Stadium Atlantic- Colorado State at Fresno State
6 p.m.
BTN- Penn State at Maryland
8 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa
9:30 p.m.
Stadium Central- Boise State at Nevada
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.
USA- U.S. Championship Pairs Short Program
8:30 p.m.
USA- U.S. Championship Ladies Short Program
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF- PGA Tour Golf Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round
NBA
7:30 p.m
TNT- Boston at NY Knicks
10 p.m.
TNT- LA Clippers at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.
ESPN- Minnesota at Boston
OLYMPIC
7 p.m.
USA- U.S Olympic Trials
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN-Italian Serie A Soccer AC Milan vs AS Roma
2:45 p.m
CBSSN-Italian Serie A Soccer Juventus vs Napoli
Tennis