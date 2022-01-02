 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 010622
0 Comments

LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 010622

  • 0

LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

Prep

Basketball

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 6 p.m.

Hemingway at Mullins, 6 p.m.

McBee at Buford, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hartsville at Buford, 6 p.m.

Local College

Men's Basketball

FMU at UNC Pembroke,7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

FMU at UNC Pembroke, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep

Basketball

Manning at Marlboro County, 6 p.m.

Marion at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.

Lee Central at C.E. Murray, 6 p.m.

York Prep at Cheraw, 6 p.m.

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 6 p.m.

Latta at McBee, 6 p.m.

East Clarendon at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Timmonsville at Lake View, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.

Hammond at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.

Cape Fear at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Christian Academy at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy, 6 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Maranatha at South Pointe Christian, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel at Christ the Cornerstone (NC), 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

West Florence at Bearcat Invitational at Rock Hill, TBD

SATURDAY

Prep

Basketball

Scott’s Branch at Manning, 3 p.m.

Kingstree at Hemingway, 6 p.m.

Aynor at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Capital City Showcase at Raleigh, NC

Girls Basketball

Cheraw at West Florence, TBA

Boys Basketball

Johnsonville at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

West Florence at Bearcat Invitational at Rock Hill, TBD

Marion, Lake City at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

TODAY

TV SCHEDULE

Auto Racing

8 p.m.

OLYMPIC Channel- Dakar Rally Stage 5

Men’s College Basketball

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS- UT Martin at Tennessee State

ESPN2- Maryland at Illinois

FS1- Ohio State at Indiana

8 p.m.

CBSSN- UAB at North Texas

9 p.m.

FS1- Iowa at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.

ESPN- UCLA at Stanford

10 p.m.

CBSSN- Louisiana Tech at UTEP

Stadium Atlantic- Portland at LMU

11 p.m.

FS1- USC at Cal

WOMEN’S College Basketball

2 p.m.

Stadium Atlantic- Colorado State at Fresno State

6 p.m.

BTN- Penn State at Maryland

8 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa

9:30 p.m.

Stadium Central- Boise State at Nevada

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.

USA- U.S. Championship Pairs Short Program

8:30 p.m.

USA- U.S. Championship Ladies Short Program

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF- PGA Tour Golf Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round

NBA

7:30 p.m

TNT- Boston at NY Knicks

10 p.m.

TNT- LA Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN- Minnesota at Boston

OLYMPIC

7 p.m.

USA- U.S Olympic Trials

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN-Italian Serie A Soccer AC Milan vs AS Roma

2:45 p.m

CBSSN-Italian Serie A Soccer Juventus vs Napoli

Tennis

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL-Center Court "ATP Cup Semifinal 1, Adelaide-WTA 1, Melbourne-WTA 1 & 2 Quarterfinals"

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary. 

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race
Local News

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert