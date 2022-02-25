 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 022822
TODAY

Baseball

Wilson at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at West Florence, 6 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Darlington, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Manning, 6 p.m.

East Clarendon at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Lake City at Andrews, 6 p.m.

Softball

Lake View at Loris Tournament, TBD

TUESDAY

PREP

BOYS BASKETBALL

SCHSL

Class 4A

West Florence vs. Wilson at Florence Center, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

North Augusta vs. South Florence at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

Williamsburg Academy at Wilson, 6 p.m.

West Florence at Lake City, 6 p.m.

Darlington at Lamar, 6 p.m.

Manning at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Lakewood at South Florence, 6 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 7 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Chrsitian Academy, TBD

Softball

The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.

Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Chrsitian Academy, TBD

Boys Soccer

West Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

South Florence at Sumter, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at GSSM, 7 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wilson at West Florence, 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at GSSM, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Williamsburg Academy at Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Ben Lippen at Florence Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hannah-Pamplico at West Florence, 5 p.m.

Local College

Baseball

Shepherd University at FMU, 6 p.m.

Men’s Tennis

Tiffin University at FMU, 3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Tiffin University at FMU, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

Wilson at Cheraw, 7 p.m.

Local College

Baseball

Shepherd University at FMU, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville Tech at FDTC, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Coker, 2 p.m.

Softball

Adelphi University at FMU (DH), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Wilson at Darlington, 6 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at West Florence, 6 p.m.

Lamar at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Darlington at Manning, 6 p.m.

Lake City at Williamsburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Dillon Christian at The King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Florence Christian, 7 p.m.

Softball

West Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, South Florence, Hannah-Pamplico, Pee Dee Academy at Pee Dee Pitch off At Freedom Florence, TBD

Dillon Christian at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Christian Academy at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Trinity Collegiate at GSSM, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Local College

Softball

Belmont Abbey at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Lake City at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico, TBD

Florence Christian at Dillon Christian, 4 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Carolina Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.

Softball

West Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, South Florence, Hannah-Pamplico, Pee Dee Academy at Pee Dee Pitch off At Freedom Florence, TBD

Florence Christian at Dillon Christian, 4 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Christian Academy at Marlboro Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at Wilson, TBD

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Marion, 7 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hartsville at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

South Florence at FTC High School Tournament, TBD

Local College

Baseball

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.

Softball

Danville Area CC at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.

Men’s College Tennis

Benedict College at FMU, 3 p.m.

Coker at Carson-Newman, TBA

Women’s College Tennis

Benedict College at FMU, 3 p.m.

Coker at Carson-Newman, TBA

SUNDAY

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Barton, 2 p.m.

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne (DH), 1 p.m.

Lackawanna College at FDTC, 10 a.m.

Patrick & Henry at FDTC, 3 p.m.

Softball

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne (DH), 2 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 4 p.m.

Women’s Lacrosse

Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.

Men’s Tennis

Coker at Lincoln Memorial, TBA

Women’s Tennis

Coker at Lincoln Memorial, TBA

FRIDAY

Baseball

Wilson, Williamsburg Academy, Darlington at East Clarendon, TBD

Hartsville at Greenwood Preseason Tournment at Greenwood HS, TBD

Softball

West Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, South Florence, Hannah-Pamplico, Pee Dee Academy at Pee Dee Pitch off At Freedom Florence, TBD

Boys Tennis

South Florence at FTC High School Tournament, TBD

Track and Field

Wilson at Diamond Hornets Invitational at Lower Richland, 9 a.m.

Hartsville at West Florence meet, TBD

Local College

Baseball

FMU at Barton (DH), 11 a.m.

Lackawanna College at FDTC, 10 a.m.

Patrick & Henry at FDTC, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Boys Tennis

South Florence at FTC High School Tournament, TBD

Local College

Men’s Golf

FMU at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Aiken, TBA

Men’s Tennis

West Virginia Wesleyan at FMU, 3 p.m.

TODAY

TV SCHEDULE

Men’s College Basketball

7 p.m.

ESPN- Syracuse at UNC

8 p.m.

BTN- Northwestern at Iowa

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU- Jackson State at Prairie View A&M

9 p.m.

ESPN- Kansas State at Texas Tech

ESPN- Baylor at Texas

11 p.m.

ESPN2- UCLA at Washington

ESPNU- UCLA at Oregon State

Women’s College Basketball

7 p.m.

ESPN2- Baylor at Iowa State

College Golf

2:30 p.m.

GOLF- Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Round 1

NBA

8 p.m.

NBATV- Charlotte at Milwaukee

NHL
10:30 p.m.

NHLN- Boston at LA Kings

Rodeo

8 p.m.

BSSO- Rodeo Houston Super Series Round 1

RUGBY

3 a.m.

FS2- NRL Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Tennis

6 a.m.

Tennis Channel- Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

2 p.m.

Tennis Channel-Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

Tags

