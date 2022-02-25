LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 022822

TODAY
Baseball
Wilson at Lakewood, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at West Florence, 6 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Darlington, 6 p.m.
Lamar at Manning, 6 p.m.
East Clarendon at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Lake City at Andrews, 6 p.m.
Softball
Lake View at Loris Tournament, TBD
TUESDAY
PREP
BOYS BASKETBALL
SCHSL
Class 4A
West Florence vs. Wilson at Florence Center, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
North Augusta vs. South Florence at Florence Center, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Williamsburg Academy at Wilson, 6 p.m.
West Florence at Lake City, 6 p.m.
Darlington at Lamar, 6 p.m.
Manning at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Lakewood at South Florence, 6 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 7 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Chrsitian Academy, TBD
Softball
The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.
Lee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Chrsitian Academy, TBD
Boys Soccer
West Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at GSSM, 7 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wilson at West Florence, 7 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at GSSM, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Williamsburg Academy at Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Ben Lippen at Florence Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hannah-Pamplico at West Florence, 5 p.m.
Local College
Baseball
Shepherd University at FMU, 6 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Tiffin University at FMU, 3 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Tiffin University at FMU, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys Soccer
Wilson at Cheraw, 7 p.m.
Local College
Baseball
Shepherd University at FMU, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville Tech at FDTC, 2 p.m.
Augusta at Coker, 2 p.m.
Softball
Adelphi University at FMU (DH), 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Wilson at Darlington, 6 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at West Florence, 6 p.m.
Lamar at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Darlington at Manning, 6 p.m.
Lake City at Williamsburg Academy, 6 p.m.
Dillon Christian at The King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Florence Christian, 7 p.m.
Softball
West Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, South Florence, Hannah-Pamplico, Pee Dee Academy at Pee Dee Pitch off At Freedom Florence, TBD
Dillon Christian at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Christian Academy at Florence Christian, 6 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Trinity Collegiate at GSSM, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Local College
Softball
Belmont Abbey at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Lake City at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico, TBD
Florence Christian at Dillon Christian, 4 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Carolina Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Marlboro Academy, 5 p.m.
Softball
West Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, South Florence, Hannah-Pamplico, Pee Dee Academy at Pee Dee Pitch off At Freedom Florence, TBD
Florence Christian at Dillon Christian, 4 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.
Christian Academy at Marlboro Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
West Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Wilson, TBD
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Marion, 7 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hartsville at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
South Florence at FTC High School Tournament, TBD
Local College
Baseball
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.
Softball
Danville Area CC at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.
Men’s College Tennis
Benedict College at FMU, 3 p.m.
Coker at Carson-Newman, TBA
Women’s College Tennis
Benedict College at FMU, 3 p.m.
Coker at Carson-Newman, TBA
SUNDAY
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Barton, 2 p.m.
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne (DH), 1 p.m.
Lackawanna College at FDTC, 10 a.m.
Patrick & Henry at FDTC, 3 p.m.
Softball
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne (DH), 2 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 4 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Coker at Lenoir-Rhyne, 1 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Coker at Lincoln Memorial, TBA
Women’s Tennis
Coker at Lincoln Memorial, TBA
Baseball
Wilson, Williamsburg Academy, Darlington at East Clarendon, TBD
Hartsville at Greenwood Preseason Tournment at Greenwood HS, TBD
Softball
West Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, South Florence, Hannah-Pamplico, Pee Dee Academy at Pee Dee Pitch off At Freedom Florence, TBD
Boys Tennis
South Florence at FTC High School Tournament, TBD
Track and Field
Wilson at Diamond Hornets Invitational at Lower Richland, 9 a.m.
Hartsville at West Florence meet, TBD
Local College
Baseball
FMU at Barton (DH), 11 a.m.
Lackawanna College at FDTC, 10 a.m.
Patrick & Henry at FDTC, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis
South Florence at FTC High School Tournament, TBD
Local College
Men’s Golf
FMU at Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Aiken, TBA
Men’s Tennis
West Virginia Wesleyan at FMU, 3 p.m.
TODAY
TV SCHEDULE
Men’s College Basketball
7 p.m.
ESPN- Syracuse at UNC
8 p.m.
BTN- Northwestern at Iowa
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU- Jackson State at Prairie View A&M
9 p.m.
ESPN- Kansas State at Texas Tech
ESPN- Baylor at Texas
11 p.m.
ESPN2- UCLA at Washington
ESPNU- UCLA at Oregon State
Women’s College Basketball
7 p.m.
ESPN2- Baylor at Iowa State
College Golf
2:30 p.m.
GOLF- Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Round 1
NBA
8 p.m.
NBATV- Charlotte at Milwaukee
NHL
10:30 p.m.
NHLN- Boston at LA Kings
Rodeo
8 p.m.
BSSO- Rodeo Houston Super Series Round 1
RUGBY
3 a.m.
FS2- NRL Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Tennis
6 a.m.
Tennis Channel- Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
2 p.m.
Tennis Channel-Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA