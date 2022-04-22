LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 042422

LOCAL SCHEDULE
MONDAY
Baseball
Lamar at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Marion at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake City at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.
Marion at Loris, 6 p.m.
McBee at Emmanuel, 6 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.
GIRLS Soccer
Pee Dee Academy at Northside Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Golf
SCISA State Tournament at Hackler Course at Conway, TBD
South Florence at Hartsville at Hartsville CC, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico at Olde English, TBD
Track
Chesterfield County Championship at Chesterfield, 4:30 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE
Men’s Golf
FMU at Southland Conference Tournament at Stonebridge CC at McKinney, TX, TBA
TUESDAY
Baseball
West Florence at Darlington, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle UESDAYBeach at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.
Wilson at Hartsville, 6:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyd at Dillon, 6:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Camden, 6 p.m.
Latta at Andrews, 6 p.m.
Buford at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Lake View, 6 p.m.
Lamar at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Dillon, 6:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Ben Lippen, 6:45 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Manning, 6:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at Dillon Christian, 5 p.m.
Softball
Darlington at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.
South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Dillon at Loris, 6:30 p.m.
Latta at Andrews, 6 p.m.
Johnsonville at Lake View, 6 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
East Clarendon at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Christian Academy at Dillon Christian, 5 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Emmanuel, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
West Florence at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Lake City, 7 p.m.
GSSM at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 7 p.m.
Northwoods Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Girl Soccer
Darlington at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Lake City, 5:30 p.m.
GSSM at Marion, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
4A playoffs
TBA at West Florence, 5 p.m.
Wilson at Aiken, 5 p.m.
3A Playoffs
TBA at Manning
Regular Season
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
West Florence at Camden at Camden CC, 4:30 p.m.
Latta at Andrews, 4:30 p.m.
SCISA State Tournament at Hackler Course at Conway, TBD
GSSM at Camden Military at Pine Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Track
Hartsville, South Florence at West Florence, TBD
Marion at Andrews, 4:30 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE
Men’s Golf
FMU at Southland Conference Tournament at Stonebridge CC at McKinney, TX, TBA
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Hartsville at Camden, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Lamar, 6 p.m.
Timberland at Manning, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Camden Military, 5 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Dillon at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at McBee, 6 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hartsville at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
St. James at West Florence, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Emmanuel, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Wilson, McBee at Pee Dee Invitational at Wilson HS, 5 p.m.
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.
GSSM, Lake City at Darlington, TBD
Laurence Manning at Region Meet at Porter Gaud, 4 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE
Baseball
FDTC at Columbia International JV, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
FMU at Southland Conference Tournament at Stonebridge CC at McKinney, TX, TBA
THURSDAY
Baseball
Marion at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.
Wilson at Lake City, 6 p.m.
Camden at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Lamar at McBee, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Latta, 6 p.m.
Dillon at Green Sea Floyd, 6:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Dillon at Green Sea Floyds, 6:30 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Williamsburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Florence Christian, 7 p.m.
Softball
Lake View at Hartsville, 6 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lamar, 7 p.m.
East Clarendon at Dillon, 7 p.m.
Aynor at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Latta, 6 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Colleton Prep, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
North Central at Wilson, 8 p.m.
Marion at Andrews, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Manning, 7 p.m.
GSSM at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Girl Soccer
Wilson at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Manning, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Andrews, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian, 4 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Heathwood Hall, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Darlington at Wilson at CCSC, 4 p.m.
Hartsville, South Florence at West Florence at Traces CC, 4:30 p.m.
GSSM at McBee at Fox Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Andrews at Latta at Dillon Municipal Golf, 4:30 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE
Softball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Darlington at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.
South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Wilson, 6:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Buford, 6:30 p.m.
Lake View at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.
Crestwood at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.
Softball
West Florence at South Florence, 6 p.m.
Hartsville at Darlington, 6:30 p.m.
Loris at Marion, 6 p.m.
Lamar at McBee, 6 p.m.
Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
West Florence at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Aynor, 7 p.m.
Florence Christian at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
South Florence at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson at Aynor, 5:30 p.m.
Darlington at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
GSSM at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Trinity Collegiate at Southern Cross at Palmetto Club at Aiken, TBD
LOCAL COLLEGE
Baseball
King at FMU (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.
Cleveland CC at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.
Track and Field
FMU at Conference Carolinas Track and Field Championship at Mount Olive, TBA
Tennis
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center, Sumter, SC, TBD
SATURDAY
Boys Golf
Trinity Collegiate at Southern Cross at Palmetto Club at Aiken, TBD
Track and Field
Wilson at Iron Horse Stampede at Philip Simmons HS, 9:45 a.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE
Baseball
King at FMU, 1:30 p.m.
Gaston College at FDTC, 1 p.m.
Softball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.
Gaston College at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.
Track and Field
FMU at Conference Carolinas Track and Field Championship at Mount Olive, TBA
Tennis
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center, Sumter, SC, TBD
SUNDAY
Local College
Baseball
King at FMU, 1 p.m.
FDTC at Gaston College, 2 p.m.
Tennis
FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBA
Softball
FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.
TV SCHEDULE
TODAY
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m,
ESPN-Formula 1 Racing Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
9 a.m.
CBSSN-MXGP of Latvia, MXGP, Race 1
10 a.m.
CBSSN-MXGP of Latvia, MX2, Race 1
3 p.m.
FOX - NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
5 p.m.
CNBC-Portuguese Grand Prix
College Baseball
1 p.m.
ACCNX- Florida State at Clemson
2 p.m.
ESPN2-Georgia at Alabama
SECN+- South Carolina at Auburn
ESPNU- UNC at Virginia
3 p.m.
Stadium Atlantic- Nevada at San Jose State
Stadium Pacific-Pepperdine at Santa Clara
4 p.m.
BTN- Michigan State at Northwestern
Softball
12 p.m.
ACCN- Louisville at Virginia Tech
ESPNU- LSU at Georgia
ESPN2- Ohio State at Michigan
1 p.m.
SECN+- Ole Miss at South Carolina
7 p.m.
SECN- Missouri at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN- Clemson at Florida State
Cycling
10 a.m.
CNBC-Liege-Bastogne-Liege
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF- DP World Tour Golf ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Final Round
1 p.m.
GOLF- PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Final Round
3 p.m.
CBS- PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Final Round
GOLF- PGA Champions Tour ClubCorp Classic, Final Round
7 p.m.
GOLF- LPGA Tour DIO Implants LA Open Final Round
Hockey
9:30 a.m.
NHLN- 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship United States vs Czechia
1:30 p.m.
NHLN- 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Germany at Canada
4 p.m.
NHLN- AHL Hockey Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies
Horse Racing
1 p.m.
FS2- America’s Day at the Racing
MLB
1 p.m.
BSSE- Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
MLBN- Boston at Tampa Bay or Cleveland at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
MLBN- LA Dodgers at San Diego or NY Mets at Arizona
7 p.m
ESPN- Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies
NBA Playoffs
1 p.m.
ABC- Milwaukee at Chicago
3:30 p.m.
ABC- Golden State at Denver
7:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
TNT- Miami at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
TNT- Phoenix at New Orleans
NHL
4 p.m.
TNT- Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Rugby
2:30 p.m.
FS1-Major League Rugby New England Free Jacks at Rugby United New York
Soccer
7 a.m.
CBSSN-Scottish Premier League Soccer Motherwell vs Rangers
9 a.m.
USA- Premier League Soccer Chelsea vs West Ham United
11:30 a.m.
USA- Premier League Soccer Liverpool vs Everton
1 p.m.
ESPN-MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
3:30 p.m.
ESPN- MLS Soccer New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
3:50 p.m.
FSP-2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship Jamaica vs Bermuda
5 p.m
FS1- MLS Soccer Los Angeles FC at FC Cincinnati
6 p.m.
CBSN-NWSL Soccer Racing Louisville FC at Houston Dash
6:50 p.m.
FSP- 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship Canada vs Dominican Republic
10 p.m.
FSP-Mexico Primera Division Soccer Tijuana vs Queretaro
Tennis
7 a.m.
Tennis Channel-Center Court Live "Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals
USFL
3 p.m.
NBC- New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits