LOCAL/ TV SCHEDULE 042422

  • 0

LOCAL SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Baseball

Lamar at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Marion at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Lake City at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Marion at Loris, 6 p.m.

McBee at Emmanuel, 6 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.

GIRLS Soccer

Pee Dee Academy at Northside Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Golf

SCISA State Tournament at Hackler Course at Conway, TBD

South Florence at Hartsville at Hartsville CC, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico at Olde English, TBD

Track

Chesterfield County Championship at Chesterfield, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE

Men’s Golf

FMU at Southland Conference Tournament at Stonebridge CC at McKinney, TX, TBA

TUESDAY

Baseball

West Florence at Darlington, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle UESDAYBeach at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.

Wilson at Hartsville, 6:30 p.m.

Green Sea Floyd at Dillon, 6:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Camden, 6 p.m.

Latta at Andrews, 6 p.m.

Buford at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Lake View, 6 p.m.

Lamar at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Dillon, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Ben Lippen, 6:45 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Manning, 6:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at Dillon Christian, 5 p.m.

Softball

Darlington at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.

South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 6:30 p.m.

Latta at Andrews, 6 p.m.

Johnsonville at Lake View, 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

East Clarendon at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Christian Academy at Dillon Christian, 5 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian at Emmanuel, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

West Florence at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Lake City, 7 p.m.

GSSM at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate, 6:15 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 7 p.m.

Northwoods Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.

Girl Soccer

Darlington at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County at Lake City, 5:30 p.m.

GSSM at Marion, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at The King’s Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

4A playoffs

TBA at West Florence, 5 p.m.

Wilson at Aiken, 5 p.m.

3A Playoffs

TBA at Manning

Regular Season

Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall, 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

West Florence at Camden at Camden CC, 4:30 p.m.

Latta at Andrews, 4:30 p.m.

SCISA State Tournament at Hackler Course at Conway, TBD

GSSM at Camden Military at Pine Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Track

Hartsville, South Florence at West Florence, TBD

Marion at Andrews, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE

Men’s Golf

FMU at Southland Conference Tournament at Stonebridge CC at McKinney, TX, TBA

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Hartsville at Camden, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Lamar, 6 p.m.

Timberland at Manning, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Camden Military, 5 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Dillon at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at McBee, 6 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Carolina Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hartsville at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

St. James at West Florence, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian at Emmanuel, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Wilson, McBee at Pee Dee Invitational at Wilson HS, 5 p.m.

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico, 5 p.m.

GSSM, Lake City at Darlington, TBD

Laurence Manning at Region Meet at Porter Gaud, 4 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE

Baseball

FDTC at Columbia International JV, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

FMU at Southland Conference Tournament at Stonebridge CC at McKinney, TX, TBA

THURSDAY

Baseball

Marion at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.

Wilson at Lake City, 6 p.m.

Camden at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

Lamar at McBee, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Latta, 6 p.m.

Dillon at Green Sea Floyd, 6:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.

Dillon at Green Sea Floyds, 6:30 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Williamsburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Florence Christian, 7 p.m.

Softball

Lake View at Hartsville, 6 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lamar, 7 p.m.

East Clarendon at Dillon, 7 p.m.

Aynor at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Latta, 6 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Colleton Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Central at Wilson, 8 p.m.

Marion at Andrews, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Manning, 7 p.m.

GSSM at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.

Girl Soccer

Wilson at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Manning, 5:30 p.m.

Marion at Andrews, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian, 4 p.m.

The King’s Academy at Heathwood Hall, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Darlington at Wilson at CCSC, 4 p.m.

Hartsville, South Florence at West Florence at Traces CC, 4:30 p.m.

GSSM at McBee at Fox Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Andrews at Latta at Dillon Municipal Golf, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE

Softball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Darlington at West Florence, 6:30 p.m.

South Florence at Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Wilson, 6:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Buford, 6:30 p.m.

Lake View at Carvers Bay, 6 p.m.

Crestwood at Johnsonville, 6 p.m.

Softball

West Florence at South Florence, 6 p.m.

Hartsville at Darlington, 6:30 p.m.

Loris at Marion, 6 p.m.

Lamar at McBee, 6 p.m.

Florence Christian at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

West Florence at South Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Aynor, 7 p.m.

Florence Christian at The King’s Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

South Florence at West Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Wilson at Aynor, 5:30 p.m.

Darlington at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

GSSM at Trinity Collegiate, 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Trinity Collegiate at Southern Cross at Palmetto Club at Aiken, TBD

LOCAL COLLEGE

Baseball

King at FMU (DH), 3 p.m.

Softball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.

Cleveland CC at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and Field

FMU at Conference Carolinas Track and Field Championship at Mount Olive, TBA

Tennis

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center, Sumter, SC, TBD

SATURDAY

Boys Golf

Trinity Collegiate at Southern Cross at Palmetto Club at Aiken, TBD

Track and Field

Wilson at Iron Horse Stampede at Philip Simmons HS, 9:45 a.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE

Baseball

King at FMU, 1:30 p.m.

Gaston College at FDTC, 1 p.m.

Softball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.

Gaston College at FDTC (DH), 1 p.m.

Track and Field

FMU at Conference Carolinas Track and Field Championship at Mount Olive, TBA

Tennis

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center, Sumter, SC, TBD

SUNDAY

Local College

Baseball

King at FMU, 1 p.m.

FDTC at Gaston College, 2 p.m.

Tennis

FMU at Conference Carolinas Tournament at Palmetto Tennis Center, TBA

Softball

FMU at Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament at Duncan, S.C.

TV SCHEDULE

TODAY

Auto Racing

8:55 a.m,

ESPN-Formula 1 Racing  Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

9 a.m.

CBSSN-MXGP of Latvia, MXGP, Race 1

10 a.m.

CBSSN-MXGP of Latvia, MX2, Race 1

3 p.m.

FOX - NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

5 p.m.

CNBC-Portuguese Grand Prix

College Baseball

1 p.m.

ACCNX- Florida State at Clemson

2 p.m.

ESPN2-Georgia at Alabama

SECN+- South Carolina at Auburn

ESPNU- UNC at Virginia

3 p.m.

Stadium Atlantic- Nevada at San Jose State

Stadium Pacific-Pepperdine at Santa Clara

4 p.m.

BTN- Michigan State at Northwestern

Softball

12 p.m.

ACCN- Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPNU- LSU at Georgia

ESPN2- Ohio State at Michigan

1 p.m.

SECN+- Ole Miss at South Carolina

7 p.m.

SECN- Missouri at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN- Clemson at Florida State

Cycling

10 a.m.

CNBC-Liege-Bastogne-Liege

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF- DP World Tour Golf ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Final Round

1 p.m.

GOLF- PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Final Round

3 p.m.

CBS- PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans Final Round

GOLF- PGA Champions Tour ClubCorp Classic, Final Round

7 p.m.

GOLF- LPGA Tour DIO Implants LA Open Final Round

Hockey

9:30 a.m.

NHLN- 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship United States vs Czechia

1:30 p.m.

NHLN- 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Germany at Canada

4 p.m.

NHLN- AHL Hockey Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies

Horse Racing

1 p.m.

FS2- America’s Day at the Racing

MLB

1 p.m.

BSSE- Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

MLBN- Boston at Tampa Bay or Cleveland at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

MLBN- LA Dodgers at San Diego or NY Mets at Arizona

7 p.m

ESPN- Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies

NBA Playoffs

1 p.m.

ABC- Milwaukee at Chicago

3:30 p.m.

ABC- Golden State at Denver

7:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

TNT- Miami at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

TNT- Phoenix at New Orleans

NHL

4 p.m.

TNT- Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Rugby

2:30 p.m.

FS1-Major League Rugby New England Free Jacks at Rugby United New York

Soccer

7 a.m.

CBSSN-Scottish Premier League Soccer  Motherwell vs Rangers

9 a.m.

USA- Premier League Soccer Chelsea vs West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA- Premier League Soccer Liverpool vs Everton

1 p.m.

ESPN-MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

3:30 p.m.

ESPN- MLS Soccer New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

3:50 p.m.

FSP-2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship Jamaica vs Bermuda

5 p.m

FS1- MLS Soccer Los Angeles FC at FC Cincinnati

6 p.m.

CBSN-NWSL Soccer Racing Louisville FC at Houston Dash

6:50 p.m.

FSP- 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship Canada vs Dominican Republic 

10 p.m.

FSP-Mexico Primera Division Soccer Tijuana vs Queretaro

Tennis

7 a.m.

Tennis Channel-Center Court Live "Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals

USFL

3 p.m.

NBC- New Orleans Breakers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

