LOCAL SCHEDULE
Today
High School
Boys Volleyball
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Wilson at South Florence
Girls Volleyball
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence, 5:30 p.m.
South Florence at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Darlington at Camden, 5 p.m.
Cheraw at Chesterfield, 6:15 p.m.
Columbia at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Mullins at Andrews, 6 p.m.
Marion at Kingstree, 7 p.m.
McBee at Riverwalk Academy, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lewisville at GSSM, 6:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Scott's Branch, 6 p.m.
East Clarendon at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
The King’s Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Myrtle Beach at West Florence
South Florence at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.
Christian Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
West Florence at Sumter at Beech Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Wilson Hall
Cross Country
Hartsville at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Local College
Volleyball
Coker at Tusculum, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
High School
Girls Volleyball
Latta at Darlington, 6:30 p.m.
South Columbus (NC) at Lake View, 5:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Marion at Lee Central, 7 p.m.
South Columbus (NC) at Lake View, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at GSSM
Trinity Collegiate at Waccamaw
Local College
Men’s Soccer
FMU at Wingate, 7 p.m.
Coker at Converse, TBA
Women’s Soccer
Coker at FMU, 6 p.m.
Thursday
High School
Boys Volleyball
Wilson at West Florence
Girls Volleyball
West Florence at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Lake City at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Chesterfield at North Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrews at Kingstree, 6 p.m.
C.A. Johnson at McBee, 6:15 p.m.
GSSM at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Hemingway at Scott's Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at East Clarendon, 6:30 p.m.
Lake View at Lamar, 6 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Latta, 6:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate
The King’s Academy at Conway Christian, 5 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Florence Christian, 5 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at Wilson
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning, 4 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Christian Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence at Traces GC, 4:30 p.m.
South Florence, Wilson at Darlington at Darlington CC, 4:30 p.m.
A.C. Flora at Trinity Collegiate at Florence CC
Cross Country
TBA at Latta, 5:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Low Country Prep, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Cheraw at Marion, 7 p.m.
Irmo at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
South Florence at South Pointe, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Socastee at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Marlboro County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 7:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Blacksburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake View at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
Lamar at McBee, 7:30 p.m.
Augusta Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Camden Military, 7:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Academy at St. John’s Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Clarendon Hall at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Hartsville, Wilson vs. West Florence at Hartsville YMCA, 5 p.m.
Local College
Women’s Volleyball
Coker at Newberry, TBA
Saturday
High School
Boys Volleyball
West Florence at Volley at the Beach at Carolina Forest, TBD
Swimming
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach at Pepper Geddings, 9 a.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Pinewood Prep
Cross Country
West Florence, Wilson at Warriors Invitational at Pawleys Island, 8:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Elizabeth State vs. FMU at Lander, 12 p.m.
Fayetteville State vs. FMU at Lander, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Kings at FMU, 2:30 p.m.
Coker at Tusculum, 4:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Coker at Tusculum, 2 p.m.
TV Schedule
Today
MLB
6:40 p.m.
BSSO- Atlanta at Philadelphia
Wendesday
MLB
6:40 p.m.
BSSO- Atlanta at Philadelphia