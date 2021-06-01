 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL / TV SCHEDULE, JUNE 2, 2021
0 comments

LOCAL / TV SCHEDULE, JUNE 2, 2021

  • 0

LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

Junior Legion

Kingstree at Mullins, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREPS

Baseball

1A

Southside Christian at Lake View, 6 p.m.

Softball

4A

Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington, TBD

3A

Dillon at Seneca, 6 p.m.

1A

Dixie at Lake View, 6 p.m.

Junior Legion

Trinity at Dalzell, 7 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Dalzell at Florence, 7 p.m.

Horry at Lower Florence at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Manning at Sumter, 7 p.m.

Junior Legion

Pee Dee at Kingstree, 7 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

PREPS

Baseball

1A

Lake View vs, Southside Christian, TBD (if necessary)

Softball

4A

Darlington vs. Lugoff-Elgin (if necessary)

3A

Seneca vs. Dillon, TBD (if necessary)

1A

Lake View vs. Dixie, TBD (if necessary)

Senior Legion

Sumter at Lower Florence at South Florence, 11 a.m.

Manning at Lower Florence at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.

Horry vs. Sumter at South Florence, 1:30 p.m.

Post 1 vs. TBA at Legion Stadium, TBA

Chesterfield vs. TBA at Legion Stadium

Dalzell vs. Orangeburg at Legion Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Dalzell vs. Aiken at Legion Stadium, 4 p.m.

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Holly Springs, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball

Senior Legion

Florence, Lower Florence, Manning, Chesterfield at Post 1 Invitational at Legion Stadium, TBD

Coastal Plain League

Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

TV SCHEDULE

TODAY

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1- eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Chicago street Course

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF - NCAA Men’s Championship Finals

GYMNASTICS

8 a.m.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL- FIG World Challenge Cup- Apparatus Finals (DAY 2)

MLB

12:30 p.m.

MLBN - Philadelphia at Cincinnati or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN - San Diego at Chicago

7 p.m.

BSSO - Washington at Atlanta

8 p.m.

ESPN - Boston at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN - Oakland at Seattle (JIP) or St. Louis at LA Dodgers (JIP)

NBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

NBATV - Washington at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.

TNT - Atlanta at NY Knicks

9:30 p.m.

NBATV - Memphis at Utah

10 p.m.

TNT - Dallas at LA Clippers

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN - Montreal at Winnipeg

10 p.m.

NBCSN - Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado

SOCCER

3 p.m.

ESPN2 - France vs. Wales

3:30 p.m.

FS2 - Copa do Brasil Gremio vs. Brasiliense

6 p.m.

FS2- Copa do Brasil Fortaleza vs. Ceara SC

8:30 p.m.

FS2 - Copa do Brasil Corinthians vs. Atletico Goianiense

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL - French Open 2nd Round

8 a.m.

BSSO - French Open 2nd Round

WATER POLO

9 p.m.

ESPNU - Hungary at USA

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert