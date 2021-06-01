LOCAL / TV SCHEDULE, JUNE 2, 2021

LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
Junior Legion
Kingstree at Mullins, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREPS
Baseball
1A
Southside Christian at Lake View, 6 p.m.
Softball
4A
Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington, TBD
3A
Dillon at Seneca, 6 p.m.
1A
Dixie at Lake View, 6 p.m.
Junior Legion
Trinity at Dalzell, 7 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Macon at Florence, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Dalzell at Florence, 7 p.m.
Horry at Lower Florence at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Manning at Sumter, 7 p.m.
Junior Legion
Pee Dee at Kingstree, 7 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Wilmington at Florence, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
PREPS
Baseball
1A
Lake View vs, Southside Christian, TBD (if necessary)
Softball
4A
Darlington vs. Lugoff-Elgin (if necessary)
3A
Seneca vs. Dillon, TBD (if necessary)
1A
Lake View vs. Dixie, TBD (if necessary)
Senior Legion
Sumter at Lower Florence at South Florence, 11 a.m.
Manning at Lower Florence at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.
Horry vs. Sumter at South Florence, 1:30 p.m.
Post 1 vs. TBA at Legion Stadium, TBA
Chesterfield vs. TBA at Legion Stadium
Dalzell vs. Orangeburg at Legion Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Dalzell vs. Aiken at Legion Stadium, 4 p.m.
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Holly Springs, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Baseball
Senior Legion
Florence, Lower Florence, Manning, Chesterfield at Post 1 Invitational at Legion Stadium, TBD
Coastal Plain League
Florence at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
TV SCHEDULE
TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1- eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Chicago street Course
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF - NCAA Men’s Championship Finals
GYMNASTICS
8 a.m.
OLYMPIC CHANNEL- FIG World Challenge Cup- Apparatus Finals (DAY 2)
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN - Philadelphia at Cincinnati or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
4 p.m.
MLBN - San Diego at Chicago
7 p.m.
BSSO - Washington at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ESPN - Boston at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN - Oakland at Seattle (JIP) or St. Louis at LA Dodgers (JIP)
NBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBATV - Washington at Philadelphia
7:30 p.m.
TNT - Atlanta at NY Knicks
9:30 p.m.
NBATV - Memphis at Utah
10 p.m.
TNT - Dallas at LA Clippers
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN - Montreal at Winnipeg
10 p.m.
NBCSN - Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado
SOCCER
3 p.m.
ESPN2 - France vs. Wales
3:30 p.m.
FS2 - Copa do Brasil Gremio vs. Brasiliense
6 p.m.
FS2- Copa do Brasil Fortaleza vs. Ceara SC
8:30 p.m.
FS2 - Copa do Brasil Corinthians vs. Atletico Goianiense
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL - French Open 2nd Round
8 a.m.
BSSO - French Open 2nd Round
WATER POLO