Florence County firefighters respond to Sumter for warehouse fire

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina recycling plant so massive the smoke plume appeared on weather radar has been brought under control but it could be days before it is extinguished, Sumter fire officials said.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Tuesday at Howell’s Recyclable Materials, Sumter Fire Department Division Chief Joey Duggan said.

Sumter firefighters got help from firefighters from nearby Shaw Air Force Base and from Columbia, some 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the recycling center.

In addition, Florence , Howe Springs and Sardis Timmonsville responded earlier Wednesday with two engine companies and a ladder company, said Sam Brockington, Florence County fire and rescue coordinator quoting Howe Springs Fire Chief William Dillon who is Region IV coordinator for the state's firefighter mobilization program.

Wednesday evening crews engine crews from Johnsonville and West Florence and a ladder company from Sardis-Timmonsville will relieve the other Florence County crews.

Brockington said that some crews have battled the blaze while others have moved into Sumter fire stations to respond to other calls.