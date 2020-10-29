Florence man shot, killed Wednesday night on South Warley Street

FLORENCE, S.C. − A Florence man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a home in the 100 block of South Warley Street and a Florence woman has been charged with his killing.

Jonathan Jay Heiden, 30, was transported from the home by medics with Florence County EMS to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Florence County Coroner's Office.

"Taylor Bryson Heiden was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with murder," Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said through a news release.

According to the Florence Police Department, Jonathan and Taylor Heiden were married.

The Florence County Detention Center lists the 32-year-old Taylor Heiden's address as 189 Warley Street.

She is being held without bond and will have to have bond set at a hearing before a circuit court judge.