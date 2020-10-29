 Skip to main content
Florence Police investigating Wednesday night Warley Street shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The 10:14 p.m. incident happened in the 100 block of Warley Street, said Capt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department.

The victim was transported by medics with Florence County EMS, Brandt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee, at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-800-274-6372).

