Fresh Air Fest’s Thursday concert postponed for weather

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Thursday afternoon’s event in the Fresh Air Fest concert series at the FMU Performing Arts Center’s amphitheater has been postponed.

The FMU Jazz Combo was scheduled to take the stage and perform “From Gershwin to Monk: An Evening of Jazz Standards,” but the threat of inclement weather led organizers to reschedule the concert as a part of the penultimate iteration of the Fresh Air Fest series on Nov. 7, “FMU Music and Arts Day.”

The next concerts in the Fresh Air Fest series, Florence Symphony Woodwinds – “Austrian Winds” and Florence Symphony Brass – “Crazy for Brass,” are slated for Sunday, Nov. 1 and begin at 2:30 and 4 p.m. respectively.

The Fresh Air Fest is a free, outdoor musical concert series organized by the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center and featuring community and university musical groups. The eight-concert series runs through Nov. 12.

All the events are free, but attendance is limited to 150 due to COVID-19 distancing requirements. FMU policies requiring face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.

Reservations are strongly recommended for each event. To make a reservation for Thursday’s FSO concert, or other events, call the FMU Performing Arts Center at 843-661-4444.