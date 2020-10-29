Sgt. Pushup visits Pee Dee, distributes book for children about germs and health

FLORENCE, S.C. − Sgt. Pushup, otherwise known as Patrick Parker, is working his way across the country preaching the gospel of childhood nutrition and safety in the time of pandemic.

Parker is cross-crossing the United States, doing pushups, on what originally was to have been a child nutrition mission. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the mission but not the level of enthusiasm Parker has for children, their safety and making sure they have access to food.

"I was doing 1 million pushups across America to feed children, but because of the pandemic I've developed a book where Sgt. Pushup talks to children about germs," he said.

It is his second book. The first dealt with bullying.

In the past he has done 1,000 pushups at drag races and once did pushups from coast to coast aboard a Southwest Airlines flight.

Parker, who has ties to Alabama and Baltimore, dropped books off at the Florence Boys & Girls Club and some area daycares.

"It's all about helping children," he said.