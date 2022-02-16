Spivey joins walk-in clinic staff in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has hired Tonnie Spivey FNP-C, to practice at the Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-in Clinic.
Spivey is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 18 years of registered nursing experience and four years of nurse practitioner experience in various clinical settings.
“We are excited to add Mrs. Spivey as a full-time provider at the walk-in clinic.” says Shauna Cameron, VP of Physician Services at Carolina Pines Medical Group. “Her experience and vast clinical knowledge will be a tremendous asset for our fast-paced and growing clinic.”
Spivey earned her associate of science in nursing degree at Florence Darlington Technical College before completing her bachelor of science in nursing degree at South University in Savannah, Georgia, where she also obtained her master of science in nursing degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2018.
Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-In Clinic provides diagnosis and treatment for acute and urgent care needs including colds, flu, COVID-19, and upper respiratory infections as well as minor injuries including cuts, lacerations, sprains, strains, and broken bones. The clinic also offers X-ray and lab work. As the clinic’s name suggests, patients can conveniently walk in for care seven days a week with no appointment necessary.
Spivey is seeing patients at the Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-In Clinic located at 701 Medical Park Dr., Hartsville.
The clinic’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit CarolinaPinesMedicalGroup.com.