Spivey joins walk-in clinic staff in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has hired Tonnie Spivey FNP-C, to practice at the Carolina Pines Medical Group Walk-in Clinic.

Spivey is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 18 years of registered nursing experience and four years of nurse practitioner experience in various clinical settings.

“We are excited to add Mrs. Spivey as a full-time provider at the walk-in clinic.” says Shauna Cameron, VP of Physician Services at Carolina Pines Medical Group. “Her experience and vast clinical knowledge will be a tremendous asset for our fast-paced and growing clinic.”

Spivey earned her associate of science in nursing degree at Florence Darlington Technical College before completing her bachelor of science in nursing degree at South University in Savannah, Georgia, where she also obtained her master of science in nursing degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2018.