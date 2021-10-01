 Skip to main content
Locals/ TV Schedule 100521
LOCAL SCHEDULE

Prep

Volleyball

Wilson at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Darlington, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 6 p.m.

Aynor at Dillon, 7 p.m.

York Prep at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 6:15 p.m.

Marion at Lake City, 6 p.m.

Manning at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.

Latta at Mullins, 6 p.m.

Marion at Lee Central, 6 p.m.

Kingstree at Andrews, 6 p.m.

GSSM at Lewisville, 6 p.m.

Hemingway at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Florence Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Conway Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Maranatha at Sumter Christian, 5 p.m.

Carolina Christian at Emmanuel, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wilson at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Wilson hall, 4 p.m.

Lee Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Maranatha at Sumter Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

SCISA state championship at Orangeburg CC, TBD

Cross Country

West Florence, South Florence, Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico, Marion at Freedom Florence, 5:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Coker at UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.

Men's Golf

Coker at The Camden Intercollegiate at Camden Country CC, TBA

WEDNESDAY

Prep

Volleyball

Marlboro County at Hartsville, 7 p.m.

Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Johnsonville at Mullins, 5 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.

Marion at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.

Marlboro Academy at Christian Academy, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Hartsville at Trinity Collegiate, TBA

Chesterfield, GSSM at McBee, 5 p.m.

Local College

Men's Soccer

FMU at Queens (NC), 7:30 p.m.

Coker at Newberry, 5 p.m.

Women's Soccer

FMU at Wingate, 5 p.m.

Coker at Newberry, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Mount Olive at Coker, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep

Volleyball

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Dillon at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Manning, 7 p.m.

Marlboro County at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Cheraw at Chesterfield, 6:30 p.m.

Latta at Marion, 6 p.m.

Lewisville at McBee, 6:30 p.m.

East Clarendon at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.

The King's Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.

Conway Christian at Marlboro Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Calvary at Maranatha, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 6 p.m.

McBee at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Calvary at Maranatha, 4 p.m.

Football

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Latta, East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Cheraw, Marlboro County at McBee at Cheraw State Park, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep

Football

South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.

Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Camden at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Buford at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Latta at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Kingstree at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls at McBee,7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate at Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Emmanuel at Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Emmanuel at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Converse at FMU, 6 p.m.

Carson Newman at Coker, 7 p.m.

Men's Cross Country

Coker, FMU at Royals XC Challenge, TBA

Women's Cross Country

FMU, Coker at Royals XC Challenge, TBA

SATURDAY

Prep

Volleyball

Pee Dee Academy, Lee Academy, The King's Academy at Barons Bash at Wilson Hall, TBD

Competiton Cheer

South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin, TBD

Cross Country

West Florence at Coaches Classic at Rock Hill HS, TBD

Local College

Women's Volleyball

Belmont Abbey at FMU, 12 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 2 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Lees-McRae at FMU, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill at Coker, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Lees-McRae at FMU, 4:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at Coker, 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Field Hockey

Newberry at Coker, 3 p.m.

TV SCHEDULE

TODAY

College Golf

4 p.m.

GOLF-Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Second Round

College Men’s Soccer

6 p.m.

BTN- Penn State at Rutgers

8 p.m.

BTN- Michigan State at Michigan

MLB Playoffs

8 p.m.

ESPN-2021 AL Wild Card Game TBA vs. TBA

NBA Preseason

8 p.m.

TNT- Milwaukee at Memphis

NHL Preseason Hockey

7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

10 p.m.

NHL-Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

Soccer

8 p.m.

FSP- Canadian Premier League Soccer Cavalry FC at Valour FC

