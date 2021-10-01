Locals/ TV Schedule 100521

LOCAL SCHEDULE
Prep
Volleyball
Wilson at South Florence, 6:30 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach at Darlington, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, 6 p.m.
Aynor at Dillon, 7 p.m.
York Prep at Cheraw, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterfield at Andrew Jackson, 6:15 p.m.
Marion at Lake City, 6 p.m.
Manning at Marlboro County, 7 p.m.
Latta at Mullins, 6 p.m.
Marion at Lee Central, 6 p.m.
Kingstree at Andrews, 6 p.m.
GSSM at Lewisville, 6 p.m.
Hemingway at East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.
Florence Christian at Trinity Collegiate, 5 p.m.
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning, 5 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Conway Christian at The King's Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Dillon Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Maranatha at Sumter Christian, 5 p.m.
Carolina Christian at Emmanuel, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Wilson at South Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville, p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Laurence Manning at Wilson hall, 4 p.m.
Lee Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Maranatha at Sumter Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
SCISA state championship at Orangeburg CC, TBD
Cross Country
West Florence, South Florence, Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico, Marion at Freedom Florence, 5:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Coker at UNC Pembroke, 6 p.m.
Men's Golf
Coker at The Camden Intercollegiate at Camden Country CC, TBA
WEDNESDAY
Prep
Volleyball
Marlboro County at Hartsville, 7 p.m.
Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Johnsonville at Mullins, 5 p.m.
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Marion at Green Sea Floyds, 5 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 4 p.m.
Marlboro Academy at Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Hartsville at Trinity Collegiate, TBA
Chesterfield, GSSM at McBee, 5 p.m.
Local College
Men's Soccer
FMU at Queens (NC), 7:30 p.m.
Coker at Newberry, 5 p.m.
Women's Soccer
FMU at Wingate, 5 p.m.
Coker at Newberry, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Mount Olive at Coker, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep
Volleyball
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Dillon at Waccamaw, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Manning, 7 p.m.
Marlboro County at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Cheraw at Chesterfield, 6:30 p.m.
Latta at Marion, 6 p.m.
Lewisville at McBee, 6:30 p.m.
East Clarendon at C.E. Murray, 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy, 5 p.m.
The King's Academy at Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Dillon Christian at Williamsburg Academy, 5 p.m.
Conway Christian at Marlboro Academy, 5:15 p.m.
Calvary at Maranatha, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m.
South Florence at Hartsville, 5:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 6 p.m.
McBee at East Clarendon, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Calvary at Maranatha, 4 p.m.
Football
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Latta, East Clarendon at Carvers Bay, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Cheraw, Marlboro County at McBee at Cheraw State Park, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep
Football
South Florence at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m.
Waccamaw at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
Camden at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Latta at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Kingstree at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mullins at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Great Falls at McBee,7:30 p.m.
Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Hemingway, 7:30 p.m.
C.E. Murray at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate at Porter-Gaud, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian at Pee Dee Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Academy at The King's Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Emmanuel at Calvary Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Emmanuel at Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Converse at FMU, 6 p.m.
Carson Newman at Coker, 7 p.m.
Men's Cross Country
Coker, FMU at Royals XC Challenge, TBA
Women's Cross Country
FMU, Coker at Royals XC Challenge, TBA
SATURDAY
Prep
Volleyball
Pee Dee Academy, Lee Academy, The King's Academy at Barons Bash at Wilson Hall, TBD
Competiton Cheer
South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin, TBD
Cross Country
West Florence at Coaches Classic at Rock Hill HS, TBD
Local College
Women's Volleyball
Belmont Abbey at FMU, 12 p.m.
Lincoln Memorial at Coker, 2 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Lees-McRae at FMU, 2 p.m.
Mars Hill at Coker, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Lees-McRae at FMU, 4:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at Coker, 4:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Field Hockey
Newberry at Coker, 3 p.m.
TV SCHEDULE
TODAY
College Golf
4 p.m.
GOLF-Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Second Round
College Men’s Soccer
6 p.m.
BTN- Penn State at Rutgers
8 p.m.
BTN- Michigan State at Michigan
MLB Playoffs