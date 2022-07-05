LOTTERY FOR A2

S.C. lottery
PICK 3 (MIDDAY): 9-9-1 (0)
PICK 3:
PICK 4 (MIDDAY): 8-9-6-2 (0)
PICK 4:
CASH 5:
POWER UP:
CASH POP (MIDDAY): 1
CASH POP:
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at Tuesday's runoff election results.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person is dead and a second in police custody following a shooting at Florence's Mana House.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County’s Democratic Party urged all Democrats to register to vote, go to the polls and pull together to make Florenc…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence 1 School district’s stricter policies about threatening or hitting teachers and fighting among students reduced fighting within the district by nearly 64% in the final 114 days of the 2021-22 school year.
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- About a dozen people took to the streets around Downtown Florence Monday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and leave it up to states to either continue abortion as lawful or to do an about-face and declare it a crime.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Roger Kirby narrowly beat Cezar McKnight in Tuesday’s House of Representatives District 101 runoff election.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The new Florence School District 1 will be born Friday when Florence 4 schools officially consolidate with FS1 schools.
