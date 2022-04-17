Lottery for A2

SC Lottery
PICK 3: x, x, x (x)
PICK 4: x, x, x, x (x)
CASH 5: x, x, x, x, x
POWER UP: X3
SUNDAY'S CASH 5: 1, 4, 11, 20, 33
POWER UP: X10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three people were shot late Tuesday afternoon in an in-car-rolling-shootout on Marsh Avenue.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two men in Tuesday's rolling-shootout car have died, the woman driving the car is expected to survive and two children who were in the car at the time were uninjured.
FLORENCE, S.C. -– Jon Weiss Jr. hid in the shadow of darkness as a young child of 10 to 14, consumed with guilt and fear, a victim of child se…
Police have arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting that left 14 people injured at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing teen.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Fire Department Thursday afternoon handled two traditional tasks to mark the official opening of the newly relocated Station No. 4 -- named after Chief Ben Dozier -- and the placing in service of the new Engine 141.
MULLINS, S.C. – Rebecca Hammond is currently defending against goals and punting kicks for the Pee Dee Academy girls soccer team. The 15-year old Mullins native remains active in sports throughout the school-year because she also gets her kicks off the field as a world champion martial artist.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Michaela Hayes makes it look so easy, leaping over a hurdle.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Friday morning released the identity of the man shot and killed in an officer-involved-shooting in the area of McIver and Old Florence Roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Whether on the mound or in the batter’s box, South Florence was on the attack Tuesday evening.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.