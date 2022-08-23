LOTTERY FOR A2

SC LOTTERY
PICK 3 (Midday): 3, 6, 6 (7)
PICK 3: 6, 3, 7 (4)
PICK 4 (Midday): 5, 4, 1, 6 (7)
PICK 4: 4, 0, 0, 6 (4)
CASH 5: 3, 15, 21, 27, 35
POWER UP: X3
CASH POP (Midday): 14
CASH POP: 4
SC LOTTERY
PICK 3 (Midday): 3, 6, 6 (7)
PICK 3: 6, 3, 7 (4)
PICK 4 (Midday): 5, 4, 1, 6 (7)
PICK 4: 4, 0, 0, 6 (4)
CASH 5: 3, 15, 21, 27, 35
POWER UP: X3
CASH POP (Midday): 14
CASH POP: 4
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. — First-year Hemingway High School athletic director/football coach Byron Abram was arrested Friday night and charged with driv…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Tremel Echols might be in new surroundings at Wilson High School, but he’s in a familiar spot on the football field.
Hartsville-based professional truck driver Dubby Freeman is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships ,fondly called the Super Bowl …
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Gabriel Cusack dropped back on the first play from scrimmage and scanned the field for an open receiver.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two Timmonsville homicides that were discovered Tuesday.
FLORENCE – Friday’s season opener was a mixed bag for West Florence.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Florence man with murder in connection with the Tuesday bludgeoning death of Jasper McKithen, 62, of Timmonsville.
SCRANTON, S.C. -- A Florence man died Wednesday night when the Chevrolet van he was driving ran into a building in Scranton.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.