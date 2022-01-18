LOTTERY FOR A2
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. – What’s in a speech? To the six inductees for this year’s Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame, it involved more than wr…
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Sunday remains four forecast days away, but as things stand Wednesday morning it looks like the Pee Dee could get a blast of wintry mix and ice in the morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the state braces for a winter storm that could dump significant amounts of snow as far south as northeast Georgia the Pee Dee faces the possibility of a couple of hours of freezing rain.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.
Florence One Schools board allows Richard O'Malley to become Florence Four designated superintendent
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley will have a new job for the first half of the year.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A woman and her fetus have died in the wake of a Jan. 3 car crash.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.