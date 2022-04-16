 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery for A2

PICK 3 (Midday): 7, 4, 6 (8)

PICK 3: 9, 5, 2 (2)

PICK 4 (Midday): 5, 9, 0, 4 (8)

PICK 4: 7, 5, 2, 7 (2)

CASH POP (Midday): 9

