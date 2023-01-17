Tuesday's lottery drawing numbers were unavailable because of early press deadlines. See Thursday's Morning News for the Tuesday and Wednesday lottery drawing results.
LOTTERY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Short, frequent walks throughout the day are key to helping prevent the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Jamie Johnson is leaving his posts as football coach and athletic director at Hannah-Pamplico to become football coach at Dar…
Q: I used to watch the morning news with Robin Meade on the Headline News channel. Now it’s gone! What happened?
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County narcotics investigators Wednesday arrested two people on drug charges after they served a search warrant at 3024 TV Road in northern Florence County.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Saturday morning when the truck hit a disabled car on Interstate 20 in Darlington County.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold a Founder’s Day re-enactment march, voter registration a…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson had fourth-ranked South Florence on the ropes, leading 33-27 entering Tuesday’s fourth quarter.
Frescoes, in the latest fashion in Pompeii wall decoration before the flourishing city was buried under volcanic ash spewed from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, have been given fresh life.
Meditation and mindfulness offer many health benefits — and may be as effective as medication in some cases
Many people look to diet trends or new exercise regimens to get a healthier start on the new year. But there is one strategy that’s been shown time and again to boost both mood and health: meditation.