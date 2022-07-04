There wasn't a lottery drawing held Monday because of the Fourth of July holiday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at Tuesday's runoff election results.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The new Florence School District 1 will be born Friday when Florence 4 schools officially consolidate with FS1 schools.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in an armed robbery investigation.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person is dead and a second in police custody following a shooting at Florence's Mana House.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County’s Democratic Party urged all Democrats to register to vote, go to the polls and pull together to make Florenc…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Rotary Club installed officers and gave out awards as it ended one Rotary year and began another on Monday at Victors.
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- An Effingham woman missing since June 20 has been declared endangered by Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Roger Kirby narrowly beat Cezar McKnight in Tuesday’s House of Representatives District 101 runoff election.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man died Tuesday after the golf cart he was driving on South Morris Street early that morning was involved in a head-on collision.
