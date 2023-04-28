Mackenzie Ham Davis began her nursing journey three years ago after graduating from Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter. She joined the McLeod Regional Medical Center team on the Cardiology floor, then transferred to the Coronary Care Unit a little over a year ago.

Mackenzie has wanted to pursue a career in healthcare from a young age, as she was surrounded by family members and friends who were in the healthcare field. She also had family members who were very sick. “I saw early on that in an uncomfortable situation, a caring, compassionate nurse can make a world of difference.”

Her grandmother, also a nurse, was influential in Mackenzie’s decision to pursue a career in nursing. “She passed along to me that nursing is a balance between the heart and mind. The heart of nursing is having a foundation of respect for human dignity and a sense of understanding patients’ needs. The mind of nursing is knowing that knowledge is built and grown over time through experience as well as the importance of using clinical reasoning to think and act in various situations.”

Mackenzie recognized nursing as a good fit for her because she sought a career that was challenging, rewarding and interesting. “I knew nursing would give me the opportunity to care for others in a way that would make a difference.” Mackenzie notes that as a new nurse, it is important to have other nurses share their own experiences. She especially thanks fellow nurse Victoria Ward who was her preceptor when Mackenzie first began nursing. “I could never thank her enough for sharing her knowledge, confidence and skills with me. She is someone I look up to, and I hope to be as great a nurse as she is one day.”

Mackenzie says finding purpose in her work is very important to her. “I’ve enjoyed forming relationships with co-workers, patients, and their families during my time as a nurse. These relationships have given me a greater understanding of the human experience from a variety of different perspectives. I am so thankful for these experiences and to be surrounded by some of the best and most encouraging nurses working in the McLeod Cardiology and Coronary Care Units.”