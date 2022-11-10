Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

NEWARK, N.J. — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey expressed admiration for white-supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof and said his planned attack was in retaliation for the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, federal prosecutors said in announcing a criminal charge Thursday.

Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.

Alkattoul could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Alkattoul expressed hatred of Jews and admitted posting online that “God cursed the Jewish people and God should burn gay people.”

He also told investigators he had researched how to obtain a gun, shooting ranges, and mass shootings but in the days before posting his threat was “about ‘50/50’” on whether he would actually carry out an attack.