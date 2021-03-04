Many Trump supporters want someone else to carry Trumpism’s banner into 2024

This is true outside the CPAC ballroom as well. A February CNBC poll found that 74 percent of Republicans want Trump to stay active in some way, but just 48 percent want him to remain head of the Republican Party – while 1 in 4 want him “to remove himself from politics entirely.”

So who might pick up Trump’s mantle? The two breakout stars of CPAC were pro-Trump governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi L. Noem of South Dakota, both of whom have won plaudits on the right for keeping their states open. In an open field, there will be no shortage of contenders. The only thing that seems certain at this point is that it is highly unlikely an anti-Trump Republican will win the GOP nomination.

But, of course, none of the pro-Trump alternatives will get in the race if Trump runs – which he hinted he might do in his CPAC speech.

“With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate, and then, a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House,” Trump told the adoring crowd. “And I wonder who that will be. I wonder who that will be. Who, who, who will that be? I wonder.”

The nomination is Trump’s for the taking. The only question is whether he chooses to be king or kingmaker. Trump might or might not leave the presidential stage, but Trumpism is here to stay.

