Marion County Council introduced to new Amazing Grace Park Director

Sen. Kent Williams spearheaded the project.

“We want to use this park to bring communities together and have a central location where people can congregate and enjoy the park,” he said. “We want it to be open and inviting for everyone to feel welcome.”

Rizzo said the Park will provide an uplifting experience for everyone including educational field trips.

“I am truly humbled and honored to take on the lead role of park manager for the Amazing Grace Park, The Clementa Pinkney Memorial,” Rizzo said. “I knew from the moment I learned of park plans years ago that this would be something special, for both Marion County and The Pinckney Family. We are looking forward, not only to next month or next year, but to building something grand, that will keep visitors coming back for years to come.”

Williams said it’s fortunate to have found someone with Rizzo’s background and proven expertise.

“I feel confident that she will be a valuable asset as we all work together, united by the Park’s important message,” he said.