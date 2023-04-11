MARION, S.C. -- The Marion Swamp Foxes will have a new boys' basketball coach next season, per the Marion County School District's human resources site.
Former South Florence and University of South Carolina star Andy Bostick had coached the program the previous three seasons. Marion went 9-12 this past season, according to its MaxPreps page.
The advertisement for this job was posted last week.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
