FLORENCE, S.C. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers officially opened in Florence at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot to death Wednesday in the 400 block of West Cheves Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence apartment building suffered cosmetic damage Monday when children playing with matches set a flower bed ablaze.
FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health honored Robert L. Colones, president emeritus, during a portrait unveiling ceremony Tuesday night in the McLeod Medical Plaza Conference Center.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents will be paying less property taxes when the county's fiscal year begins on July 1.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Wednesday morning single-vehicle crash near Hartsville.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The first person hired by Nikki Haley during her first run for governor may be the next mayor of Hartsville.
FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at On The Go on Thursday morning, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County Schools’ cafeteria worker Lizzie Quick celebrated her 88th birthday on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- QVC Wednesday announced a $27.5 million expansion that will create about 360 new jobs at its fulfillment center on TV Road in Florence.