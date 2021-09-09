Maya
FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the first African Americans to serve on the Florence City Council has passed away.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Vulcraft Corporation will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. It was founded in 1946 in Florence as an industrial steel fabrication facility.
IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns Friday night to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 victory over Irmo.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – For Kyle Larson, the Labor Day weekend finale Sunday night at Darlington Raceway was likely a case of déjà vu.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Wilson led 7-3 at halftime, but the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes rallied with a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The school mask mandates appear to be over.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Could this be the start of a decline in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and Florence County?