McKissick speaks to Florence County GOP

The monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party was held May 10 at the McClenaghan Building.

Candidates for the June primary election for local, state and national offices were allowed time to speak to the audience of 130 present and more than 200 virtually.

Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party Drew McKissick was the guest speaker for the meeting.

He spoke to the audience about election integrity, pending South Carolina legislation and the importance of getting out the vote.

-- Florence County Republican Party