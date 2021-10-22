McLeod Health – 115 years of medical excellence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Communities change, businesses grow and the pursuit of quality continues to transform the delivery of health care. At McLeod Health, we believe in our calling to serve patients and their families who entrust us with their care. We are bound by our mission to serve others and filter our efforts through four Core Values: Caring, The Person, Quality and Integrity.
This year, although challenging, brings with it a milestone for McLeod Health. For 115 years McLeod Health has delivered medical excellence to patients from the midlands to the coast. From the beginning, our founder, Dr. F. H. McLeod, was led by a passion to comfort or cure. He initiated a movement dedicated to a mission of improving the lives and well-being of others. According to the U.S. Census, less than one-half of a percent of all the businesses in the country today have existed for more than 100 years. And yet, McLeod Health this year turns 115 years old, more than half a century after the death of Dr. F. H. McLeod, steadfast through both challenging times and progressive change.
We survived because we have extraordinary people. Throughout the past year we all have experienced unprecedented challenges. McLeod Health staff members rose to every challenge, emerging resilient and heroic. Their perseverance and relentless determination to keep patients and staff safe and healthy remained unwavering.
In early 2021, McLeod physicians performed the area’s first thrombectomy procedure. The medical team saved a patient from the devastating effects of a stroke by removing a blood clot from his brain in the new dedicated Neurointerventional Bi-plane X-ray Suite at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
McLeod Health held the largest COVID-19 mass vaccination event in the region at the Darlington Raceway in March 2021. In cooperation with Darlington Raceway and a number of community partners, emergency management support, SCDHEC and city of Darlington officials, McLeod Health vaccinated more than 5,400 individuals during the drive through event.
The past year also brought change to the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus. Located between the McLeod Pavilion Tower and McLeod Medical Park East sits a building where emergency and trauma teams save lives, neonatal babies thrive, newborns bond with their mothers and gastrointestinal specialists perform highly technical procedures. McLeod Pavilion East is home to the new McLeod Emergency Department, Advanced Endoscopy and Recovery area, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Postpartum and Gynecological Services.
As the area’s highest level trauma center, the new McLeod Emergency Department is designed to serve nearly 110,000 patients a year. With 81 patient rooms the new location benefits patients and enables our doctors, nurses and clinicians to quickly and efficiently meet the needs of emergency and trauma patients who seek lifesaving treatment at McLeod.
The new NICU offers 48 private rooms for rooming-in opportunities for families as well as adjoining rooms for families with multiple babies, allowing them to move freely between each room. As a Level III NICU, the highest designation in the region, the McLeod team of Neonatologist, Neonatal Nurse Practitioners and specially trained nurses and care teams deliver the most advanced care to the tiniest of babies.
McLeod Women’s Services opened 40 new spacious OB/GYN suites. The area, thoughtfully designed for the comfort and convenience of the patient, includes bathrooms with enhanced safety accessibility features, such as walk-in showers for new mothers and women recovering from GYN procedures, bathing sinks to enjoy baby’s bath time as a family, and adjustable bassinets that provide greater security and ease for both mom and baby.
Also opening this past year was an Advanced Endoscopy Area equipped with the latest technological advances and space for McLeod Gastrointestinal Specialists to perform a full range of highly technical procedures with state-of-the-art equipment.
To meet the needs of patients and families on the south side of Florence, in 2020 McLeod Family Medicine South opened to provide family medicine and primary care in a conveniently accessible, patient centered location.
The McLeod School-Based Telehealth Program expanded to Florence County School District Two in fall 2020. The program is also offered at The King’s Academy and four schools within Florence One Schools. The School-Based Telehealth Program offers an option for non-emergency medical care at these schools through telehealth visits with a McLeod provider.
The recruitment of top physicians and specialists is critical to the McLeod Health mission. Within the past year, McLeod Health recruited more than 40 physicians and sub-specialists including Primary Care, Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Digestive Health, Electrophysiology, Emergency and Trauma, Endocrinology, General Surgery, Hospitalists, Neurology, Neuroradiology, OB/GYN, Oncology, Orthopedics and Orthopedic Trauma, Pediatrics, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pulmonary and Critical Care, Sports Medicine and Vascular.
More than a century ago, the founders of McLeod understood the need to provide access to treatment and advanced care and specialized surgeries. One hundred and 15 years later, McLeod Health carries on that tradition with highly experienced professionals, the widest spectrum of health services available in the region, extraordinary outcomes and patient testimonials, cost-efficient care, expansion and growth to meet the needs of patients from the midlands to the coast.
McLeod Health is committed to be Here for Life for generation after generation.