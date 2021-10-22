McLeod Health – 115 years of medical excellence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Communities change, businesses grow and the pursuit of quality continues to transform the delivery of health care. At McLeod Health, we believe in our calling to serve patients and their families who entrust us with their care. We are bound by our mission to serve others and filter our efforts through four Core Values: Caring, The Person, Quality and Integrity.

This year, although challenging, brings with it a milestone for McLeod Health. For 115 years McLeod Health has delivered medical excellence to patients from the midlands to the coast. From the beginning, our founder, Dr. F. H. McLeod, was led by a passion to comfort or cure. He initiated a movement dedicated to a mission of improving the lives and well-being of others. According to the U.S. Census, less than one-half of a percent of all the businesses in the country today have existed for more than 100 years. And yet, McLeod Health this year turns 115 years old, more than half a century after the death of Dr. F. H. McLeod, steadfast through both challenging times and progressive change.