McLeod Health, HHS expand access to monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 patients in northeast SC

“South Carolina is seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases that is impossible to ignore, and the delta variant is driving it,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. “Until we defeat COVID-19, there will continue to be more and more people who find themselves infected, which is why it is so vitally important to have monoclonal antibody therapy treatments available and partners like McLeod Health invested in serving families in underserved areas of South Carolina.”

McLeod is the first provider organization in South Carolina to join this health equity initiative and joins a growing list of mAbs therapy providers supported by KPMG and sponsored by HHS as part of the federal effort to help end COVID-19 and improve health equity in underserved communities across the country.

The therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. A Phase 3 clinical trial showed that the antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70% in patients who received the drug intravenously compared to those who received a placebo.

To be eligible for mAb treatment, patients must meet the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) definition of “high risk.” Same-day COVID-19 tests can be performed, followed by a telemedicine visit for evaluation and qualification for therapy. Following completion of the infusion treatment, patients are monitored onsite for an hour. Treatment is offered regardless of immigration status, health insurance coverage or ability to pay.