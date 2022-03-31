McLeod nurse earns Emergency Nurse of the Year Award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Candace Norton, a patient care supervisor with McLeod Emergency Services at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, has received the South Carolina Emergency Medical Services Nurse of the Year Award.

The honor was conferred during an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the South Carolina EMS Symposium held in Myrtle Beach from March 8 to March 12.

The Emergency Nurse of the Year Award is given to the South Carolina nurse who has contributed most significantly to the EMS community. Nominated by EMS personnel, Norton was selected for the award based on her accomplishments to improve emergency services, her community involvement, her credentials and letters of recommendation.

During the awards ceremony, Norton was described as both professional and dedicated, and throughout the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, she remained bright and cheerful to her patients, fellow employees, and to EMS, fire, and law enforcement personnel.

“Being nominated by someone outside of our organization truly demonstrates the impact Candace has on the EMS community," said Emily Adams, vice president of patient services for McLeod Regional Medical Center. "She is an indispensable member of our Emergency Department and serves as key partner between McLeod and EMS. As a dedicated member of the team for more than 25 years, Candace exemplifies the McLeod Core Values of Caring, the Person, Quality, and Integrity, and is very deserving of this award.”