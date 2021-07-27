 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McRobber strikes Florence County McDonald's
0 Comments
top story

McRobber strikes Florence County McDonald's

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person who is a suspect in the theft of cash from a Florence County McDonald's.

The incident happened July 16 at the Williston Road McDonald's when a would-be customer waited for the clerk to step away from the register, gained access to the register and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The release said the suspect is thought to be connected to similar incidents at McDonald's in Marion and Latta.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 482, or submit-a-tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. People can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a top at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P2 Tips app on your phone or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. A tip could earn a tipster a cash reward up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested
Local News

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

+4
Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges
Local News

Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday morning. Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Local News

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert