McRobber strikes Florence County McDonald's

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person who is a suspect in the theft of cash from a Florence County McDonald's.

The incident happened July 16 at the Williston Road McDonald's when a would-be customer waited for the clerk to step away from the register, gained access to the register and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

The release said the suspect is thought to be connected to similar incidents at McDonald's in Marion and Latta.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 482, or submit-a-tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. People can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a top at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P2 Tips app on your phone or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. A tip could earn a tipster a cash reward up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.