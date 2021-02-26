 Skip to main content
Meet the Honorees
Meet the Honorees

Allie Brooks

Educator

Allie Brooks, honored as an individual, is a retired educator, civic leader, family man, mentor and champion for equitable education for all children. He was the stern yet beloved principal at Wilson from 1974 to June 2005 and later became the Florence School District One superintendent, a position he held from June 2010 to June 2014. Story, page A4.

HopeHealth

Health care organization

HopeHealth, honored as an organization, was founded in 1991 as Hope for the Pee Dee, a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization. It had only five or six employees. Now HopeHealth employs more than 525 people. Of those treated at HopeHealth, 25 percent don’t have the ability to pay for health care. Because of responsiveness and responsibilities on the part of its physicians, nurses and staff, HopeHealth has kept down the cost of health care. Story, page A5.

