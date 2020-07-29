Virtual Events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of July at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
Ballet Classes: Online at South Carolina Dance Theatre (SCDanceTheatre) on Facebook. Free ballet classes with Miss Rosemary are available. Classes are 30 to 40 minutes.
Darlington County Library Events: Storytime videos and information on how to apply for a temporary library card for digital content are available at darlington-lib.org.
Idea to Plan: 10 a.m. to noon today for Francis Marion University. Participants will learn the steps of developing a business plan. For more information or to register, visit fmarion.edu/kelleycenter.
Live Events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Meditation & Mindfulness Practice: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hartsville Mindfulness Community, 418 Laurel Oak St., Hartsville. This will be an outdoor guided meditation and mindfulness practice. No experience is necessary. There is no religious affiliation and all faith backgrounds are welcome. Admission is $5. For more information, visit instagram.com/HartsvilleMindfulnessCommunity.
National Night Out: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (National Night Out) and 8:39 to 10 p.m. (Screen on the Green) Saturday at Burry Park, 131 Cargill Way, Hartsville. National Night Out will feature bubbles, snacks, and music. After this, The Incredibles 2 will be screened. Please bring your own blanket or chair, wear a mask, and follow social distancing guidelines. Children and leashed pets are welcome. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit visithartsvillesc.com.
