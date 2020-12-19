2020 holiday stress proves to be beyond the norm

For most of us, it has been more than nine months since we first heard of COVID-19. Throughout the spring and summer, we learned how to protect ourselves and one another from this virus while doing our best to manage our routine life stressors.

In the fall, it became all too clear that we would also have to learn how to manage the additional stresses of COVID-19 through the December and January holiday season.

It is very understandable to feel increased anxiety, stress and sadness when holiday traditions of family gatherings and travel are upended. We are all seeking to identify new ways to stay connected to those we cherish.

Add to this the stress of home schooling, work-related stressors and a pandemic that seems to have no end, and we may find ourselves asking, “Is it possible to have a happy and healthy holiday season?”

It will take some effort, but here are some tips to help us make the most of the upcoming holidays and winter months and guide us on our path to health: