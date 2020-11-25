Help me understand why my knee hurts

Tendons: Tendons attach these above muscles to the bones of the knee joint. These tendons often become overused leading to inflammation and causing pain near or at the joint on these tendons. The most common tendons injured are the patellar tendon just below the patella (kneecap), or the quadriceps tendon just above the patella. Hamstring tendons on the posterior (rear) knee can also cause some pain if injured.

Ligaments: Holding the bones of the knee together are ligaments. There are four major ligaments of the knee that are commonly injured. The medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) give stabilization to the knee from the sides. These are usually injured from a blow or fall that forced the knee inward or outward, stretching or tearing these ligaments. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) are inside the knee, holding the femur and tibia together.

The ACL is injured in sports many times when the foot is planted and the athlete tries to quickly change directions, causing a shearing force on the ligament when the upper part of the knee is moving one way and the lower part is not moving. This causes the ligament to rupture. The ACL or PCL can also be injured during a blow to the knee that causes too much force to these ligaments.