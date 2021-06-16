Lightning safety: You could be struck if you are stuck outside in a thunderstorm

Spring is the time of year for beautiful weather, baseball, picnics, the beach and thunderstorms.

With thunderstorms come lightning, which is the most dangerous hazard that people experience with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, you probably are within striking distance of the storm and should immediately go indoors or to a safe location.

Approximately 100 lightning bolts strike the earth’s surface every second, with each bolt containing up to 1 billion volts of electricity. Up to 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning bolts strike the United States each year.

On average, approximately 300 people are struck by lightning, with about 30 dying or suffering lifelong disabilities in the United States each year. Lightning strikes have been in the top two storm related causes of death in the United States for the past century, with roughly half of the deaths being related to sport or recreational activities.

If you are stuck outside during a thunderstorm, there might be no way to protect yourself from lightning. How can you protect yourself, family and others around you while enjoying the beautiful weather this time of year?

Always check the weather before you make plans or head out of the house.