Lightning safety: You could be struck if you are stuck outside in a thunderstorm

Spring is the time of year for beautiful weather, baseball, picnics, the beach and thunderstorms.
With thunderstorms come lightning, which is the most dangerous hazard that people experience with thunderstorms. If you hear thunder, you probably are within striking distance of the storm and should immediately go indoors or to a safe location.
Approximately 100 lightning bolts strike the earth’s surface every second, with each bolt containing up to 1 billion volts of electricity. Up to 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning bolts strike the United States each year.
On average, approximately 300 people are struck by lightning, with about 30 dying or suffering lifelong disabilities in the United States each year. Lightning strikes have been in the top two storm related causes of death in the United States for the past century, with roughly half of the deaths being related to sport or recreational activities.
If you are stuck outside during a thunderstorm, there might be no way to protect yourself from lightning. How can you protect yourself, family and others around you while enjoying the beautiful weather this time of year?
Always check the weather before you make plans or head out of the house.
Use a weather app on your phone to monitor the weather through out the day. The national weather service has a good app that is free and will tell you how close lightning is to your area during a thunderstorm.
Designate one person to be responsible to pay attention to the weather and inform everyone when bad weather is near.
Locate a safe location you can go to protect yourself in case of a storm.
a. Any building that is fully enclosed and has wiring and plumbing (where people live or work)
b. Any fully enclosed vehicle with windows up (car, school bus)
c. Unsafe locations are places like picnic shelters, dugouts screened in porches and an open garage.
It’s also very important to know that if you can hear thunder, that means that lightning is close enough to you to be a hazard.
As an athletic trainer, we learn about the flash-to-bang method during school. This method is used to determine the distance between your location and the lightning. If you observe lightning, count the number of seconds until you hear thunder, then divide the number of seconds by five to obtain the distance the storm, in miles, is from you. For example, if you see lightning and it takes 10 seconds to hear the thunder then the storm is 2 miles from your location.
The National Weather Center recommends the following to go along with the flash to bang guidelines.
1. Heads up – The storm is within 15 miles of your location, and you should be monitoring the weather.
2. Begin safety procedures – The storm is within 10 miles of your location, and you should start seeking shelter.
3. Danger zone – The storm is within 6 miles of your location, and you should seek shelter immediately.
4. All clear – Lightning has not been detected within 15 miles of your location for the past 30 minutes, so you can return to normal outdoor activities.
Although the likelihood of being struck by lightning is less than 1 in a million each year, it is very important to know how far the storm is from you, in miles. Lightning can and does strike as far as 10 miles away from the storm. So being mindful of the weather, having a plan just in case you encounter bad weather and understanding how to determine the distance a storm is from you can help prevent you or anyone around you from being injured or killed by lightning during a storm.