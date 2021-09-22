LIVE HEALTH HARTSVILLE: Finishing the year in good health

It is difficult to believe that we are almost entering into the last quarter of this year. I think for so many of us, we had hoped for a return to normal after what had been such a devastating year.

Unfortunately, we are not quite there yet. For the last three months of the year, I would challenge you to end this year strong and in good health.

There are always going to be tons of diets and meal plans out there to choose from. There is not a one-size fits all approach to eating well. Each of us have our own bodies, health or health issues and metabolism.

Having said that, I would caution you against some of the traps that we can get caught up in.

Trap one: Looking through a lens of all or nothing

When we think in terms of all versus nothing, we immediately set ourselves up for failure. Life is not without roadblocks and obstacles. You will hit them, and with an all-or-nothing attitude, the first roadblock becomes a stopping point.

Remember, each day gives you another 24 hours of opportunity to pick yourself back up and try again. Successful people fail, and they fail a lot. The difference is they keep trying after each setback.

Trap two: You have to crawl before you walk