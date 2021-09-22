LIVE HEALTH HARTSVILLE: Finishing the year in good health

It is difficult to believe that we are almost entering into the last quarter of this year. I think for so many of us, we had hoped for a return to normal after what had been such a devastating year.
Unfortunately, we are not quite there yet. For the last three months of the year, I would challenge you to end this year strong and in good health.
There are always going to be tons of diets and meal plans out there to choose from. There is not a one-size fits all approach to eating well. Each of us have our own bodies, health or health issues and metabolism.
Having said that, I would caution you against some of the traps that we can get caught up in.
Trap one: Looking through a lens of all or nothing
When we think in terms of all versus nothing, we immediately set ourselves up for failure. Life is not without roadblocks and obstacles. You will hit them, and with an all-or-nothing attitude, the first roadblock becomes a stopping point.
Remember, each day gives you another 24 hours of opportunity to pick yourself back up and try again. Successful people fail, and they fail a lot. The difference is they keep trying after each setback.
Trap two: You have to crawl before you walk
We live in society of instant gratification. We want what we want, when we want it. When it comes to your health, this does not work. The truth is you must begin exactly where you are at and build from there. Whether you need to improve your eating habits or become more physically active, take your current situation and start to make small improvements. Over time, these become big improvements, and that is where you find lasting impact.
Trap three: Don’t live life through a social media filter
Have you tried some of the crazy snapchat filters? They are fun to play around with. The problem with all of these filters on social media is that they do not portray real life. We do not all have unblemished skin and perfect bodies. As we get older our age begins to show. Lines, wrinkles, cellulite – it happens.
When you compare yourselves to your friends or family on social media, sometimes you come away feeling less than. DO NOT DO THIS! Keep in mind that sometimes, smiling faces hide hurting hearts, and beautiful can be broken too. The only one that you must get better than is the you that was not healthy. So, stop the comparison and be you.
Trap four: There is power in positivity
We know that having a positive mindset has a powerful impact on health outcomes. That is not to say that all you must do is think positive and all of your troubles will disappear. It does mean that if we spend a little more time thinking about the reasons why we must be grateful, we will find more to be grateful for – the blessings in the storm.
It is easy to let the negative thoughts win and let your excuses pile up and cause you to fail. Your mind is a powerful thing – feed it the good stuff.
Trap five: No-one is an island
Whether your people are your family, friends, co-workers, or neighbors – we all need to find our tribe. When life is good – share it. When life is not so good – share it. We were not meant to be solitary people. It’s much easier to share the good parts of life, more difficult to share the harder parts.
I am not good at sharing the harder parts. It is easy to get into the trap of thinking that we don’t want to burden someone else, or we should be strong enough to handle it on our own. Your tribe – they want you to share. They want to be there for you in the good and the bad.
Whether you need an accountability partner for exercise or a friend to take you to a doctor’s appointment or someone to just sit alongside quietly so you are not alone – that’s what community is all about.
Trap six: Don’t overthink it!
Have you ever found yourself thinking that you are going to start something, but first you need to learn a little more about it? You are going to work on getting more exercise, but you want to research your options a little more. You are thinking of eating healthier, but you need to see what the best approach would be? We waste a lot of time on these types of activities instead of just doing it.
I tell patients all the time, stop overthinking it. Eat real food. Did you cook a piece of chicken and have a salad with it instead of eating fast food? Bingo – you just ate real food. Not a lot of thinking or effort for that one.
Move your body more. Did you park a little bit farther at the store so you had to take a few more steps? You just moved your body more.
It can be that simple, but we get lost in developing our grand plan instead of just getting started. I’m a planner, but I have learned you must be decisive, do it and when you hit a roadblock – reevaluate.
The countdown is on to 2022. You have the last three months of the year to finish strong and in good health. Start making plans today so when Oct. 1 rolls around the corner, you are ready to launch!
Until next time … Live Healthy!
