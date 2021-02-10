LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: A woman’s heart

When we look at all the things that you do have control over, it should be noted that how you eat plays a major role in how well you can control several of these factors. The first thing I recommend to help your heart out is eat more vegetables.

If you focus on the foods that you can benefit from and work on adding them into your daily eating plan, you will start to weed out those items that you do not need as much of anyway. So, start with vegetables, especially the non-starchy kind, like greens, peppers, squash, tomatoes and asparagus and then add in other plant foods.

You should strive for a minimum of five servings a day of fruits and vegetables. Eat the rainbow. The more color variety you consume, the more nutrients you are receiving. So don’t just limit yourself to greens and oranges but pick up something purple or red or blue or yellow.

If it has edible skins or peels, eat them! This is a great way to get some of your fiber in for the day. And when it comes to fruit, we want you to eat your fruit, not drink your fruit. While you are incorporating all of these fruits and vegetables, add in some grains. Whole grains can be a good source of soluble fiber, which helps to control cholesterol.