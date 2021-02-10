LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: A woman’s heart

Each February, the American Heart Association campaigns to bring awareness to heart disease.
The month always kicks off with the first Friday focusing on women’s heart health. Of course, you are reading this after that date, but it still is a topic worthy of discussing.
Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, but unfortunately most women do not see this as their biggest health threat.
The reason why? The bulk of attention has been historically devoted to men and heart disease. The truth is we all need a healthy heart. Looking at some facts presented by the American Heart Association, we see the following:
• Heart disease causes 1 in 3 women’s deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every minute. In comparison 1 in 31 women die from breast cancer.
• 90% of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.
• The symptoms of heart disease can be different in women vs. men and are often misunderstood.
Heart disease affects the blood vessels and cardiovascular system. One of the more common issues we hear about is atherosclerosis. This is a process by which plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries. This narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow. This becomes a major issue if a blood clot forms that causes the blood flow to stop, leading to a heart attack or stroke.
Beyond atherosclerosis, there are other heart problems that can develop. These include things like heart failure where the heart is still working, but the pumping action is not as good as it should be, or the heart is not receiving enough oxygen.
Heart arrhythmias can also be an issue. An arrhythmia is an abnormal heart rhythm. This can mean your heart is beating too slow, too fast or just irregularly. These changes in heart rhythm affects how well the heart functions.
Finally, there can be an issue with a heart valve. This can lead to issues with the heart not opening enough for blood flow. If the valve does not close, the blood can leak through or there can be a backflow issue.
When we look at managing risk of heart disease, we must first look at what we can control and those things that we cannot. The reality is everyone is at risk for heart disease, but there are some risk factors that we know we have some control over. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cigarette smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity and poor diet as well as overweight and obesity.
These risk factors can cause changes in your heart and blood vessels that over time can lead to heart attacks, strokes and heart failure. Things that are out of our control include age, race and sex. That is why it is so important to work hard on controlling the controllables.
When we look at all the things that you do have control over, it should be noted that how you eat plays a major role in how well you can control several of these factors. The first thing I recommend to help your heart out is eat more vegetables.
If you focus on the foods that you can benefit from and work on adding them into your daily eating plan, you will start to weed out those items that you do not need as much of anyway. So, start with vegetables, especially the non-starchy kind, like greens, peppers, squash, tomatoes and asparagus and then add in other plant foods.
You should strive for a minimum of five servings a day of fruits and vegetables. Eat the rainbow. The more color variety you consume, the more nutrients you are receiving. So don’t just limit yourself to greens and oranges but pick up something purple or red or blue or yellow.
If it has edible skins or peels, eat them! This is a great way to get some of your fiber in for the day. And when it comes to fruit, we want you to eat your fruit, not drink your fruit. While you are incorporating all of these fruits and vegetables, add in some grains. Whole grains can be a good source of soluble fiber, which helps to control cholesterol.
Round this all out by choosing lean proteins and low-fat dairy products and you are headed in the right direction for heart health. The Mediterranean Diet continues to be a highly rated diet for overall health and heart health. Resources for these can be found at medinsteadofmeds.com or oldwayspt.org.
Regular, physical activity is another lifestyle habit that is important for heart health. The current recommendation is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week. This is just 30 minutes five days a week. If you have not been moving your body regularly, start with just getting up and moving around for 10-15 minutes after each meal. By the end of the day, you will have completed 30-45 minutes of movement. As your body gets more accustomed to this, you can challenge yourself to a more prescribed exercise program.
Other things to work on include addressing stress levels, managing diabetes, controlling blood pressure and blood cholesterol and avoid smoking and secondhand smoke.
As mentioned before, heart disease can look different in women than men. Most people have this image of crushing chest pain with a heart attack. For women, this might not be the case. In fact, women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting and back or jaw pain. Other symptoms women should be aware of are dizziness or lightheadedness, fainting, pain in the lower chest or upper abdomen and extreme fatigue.
If you suspect a heart attack, call 911 immediately. Your goal is to get to the hospital as quickly as possible, but under no circumstance should you consider driving yourself. Your best bet is to wait for first responders to get to you. They can communicate with the Emergency Department and prepare them for your arrival, saving precious time.
Heart disease has devastated many a family. Knowing the risk factors as well as the signs and symptoms gives you an advantage. Do not ignore the symptoms. Your body is trying to tell you things. It is up to you to pay attention. Small steps really do add up, so look at what you can do today to live a heart healthier life.
Until next time ... live healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.