LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: And it is Mediterranean Diet for the win

For the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News and World Report, has named the Mediterranean Diet as the No. 1 overall best diet pick. Each year this ranking is published early in January to help consumers achieve their health goals.
Other diets that were at the top of the overall diet ranking included the DASH Diet and the Flexitarian Diet, tied at No. 2. Weight Watchers remained at No. 4 and tied for the fifth spot were the MIND Diet, volumetrics, Mayo Clinic Diet and TLC Diet.
Best can sound like a subjective title. However, to achieve this designation, experts look for things such as safety and whether it is relatively easy to follow. It must be nutritious, and it must be effective in helping to prevent diabetes, heart disease or other chronic illness.
The Mediterranean Diet checks all these boxes. It also received top marks for Best Diets for Healthy Eating, Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Diets for Diabetes (tied for No. 1), Best Plant Based Diets and Best Heart-Healthy Diets (tied for No. 1).
It sounds as if there are plenty of reasons to consider the Mediterranean Diet. This diet is more of an eating lifestyle related to the types of foods eaten in the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. It places an emphasis more on fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil and grains than a specific meal plan. This approach has been found to reduce the risk for diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression and breast cancer. In addition, there have been links to healthier hearts, bone health and weight loss.
Beyond the foods that you eat, the Mediterranean Diet places an emphasis on eating with friends and family, socializing over meals, mindful food choices as well as movement and exercise. These things combined lead to a healthier lifestyle. Some of these things have been more of a challenge during the pandemic, where socializing has been minimized and many people have struggled with weight and activity goals.
All of the top-rated overall diets encourage the use of minimally processed foods and shift the focus to foods such as fruits and vegetables, beans, lentils and whole grains and nuts and seeds. These are foods that we know offer powerful help to our body. They can help reduce inflammation and improve gut health.
There are eight steps to take to begin your journey toward a Mediterranean Diet lifestyle. The first is to eat plenty of vegetables. Fill half of your plate with them for lunch and supper. In most Mediterranean countries, vegetables even make an appearance at the breakfast table with more savory offerings as opposed to our sugar-sweetened breakfast choices.
Meat should be included in smaller portions and is really used as an accompaniment to the meal versus center of the plate. If you historically plan your meat and then the rest of your meal, try reversing that process. Plan your sides and add a little meat. In the case of meat, we are primarily focusing on beef, pork and chicken. Seafood on the other hand is more of a staple and should be consumed at a minimum two times per week.
Dairy can be enjoyed in smaller amounts as well. Choosing Greek or plain yogurt is best. A variety of cheeses can also be enjoyed in small amounts. Going meatless at least one meal per week is also encouraged. These meals should have alternative protein sources from beans, whole grains and vegetables.
Olives and olive oil are both staples of this cuisine. Other healthy fats such as nuts and seeds as well as avocados are also encouraged. We all need a little bit of fat every day, but we do want to make sure we are focusing on the good ones. Purchase a high-quality olive oil and choose extra-virgin.
Whole grains are also a staple, They add plenty of fiber to keep you feeling fuller longer. Traditional grains include bulgur, barley, faro and brown, black and red rice. Some of these grains can be cooked fairly quickly, while others will require a little more time than our traditional white rice. Build a bowl with a base of whole grains, loaded with vegetables, and topped with a small amount of meat, add some healthy fats such as olives, olive oil or avocado and you have yourself a meal!
Choosing fresh fruits to finish off your meal is a good way to add a little bit of sweet to all of the savory that you have been eating. Fruits are used more often than pastry and other baked desserts.
The Mediterranean Diet also allows for moderate intake of wine – one drink a day for women and two for men. Do not, however, neglect your water intake. Your body is mostly made of water and still would like you to fill it up.
As part of a healthy lifestyle, being active and enjoying meals with others is a vital part of its success. Sharing a meal and having a conversation tends to lead us to more mindful choices and increases our satisfaction with our meal, which in turn leads us to avoid overeating. So many of us have been doing a lot more eating at home. Make your mealtime a priority for having conversation. Avoiding the trap of sitting in front of a screen and eating can help you on the road to success.
After four years of being ranked No. 1 overall, the Mediterranean Diet still might not be best for you. The best diet is the one that works for you. Several other popular diets in the top five might be your best choice. Or perhaps, you need to mix and match components of several to find the right fit.
Healthy living is not a one size fits all proposition. Find options that work with your body, your health, your wallet and your lifestyle. Success happens when you take one step forward at a time.
Until next time … live healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.