LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: And it is Mediterranean Diet for the win

Dairy can be enjoyed in smaller amounts as well. Choosing Greek or plain yogurt is best. A variety of cheeses can also be enjoyed in small amounts. Going meatless at least one meal per week is also encouraged. These meals should have alternative protein sources from beans, whole grains and vegetables.

Olives and olive oil are both staples of this cuisine. Other healthy fats such as nuts and seeds as well as avocados are also encouraged. We all need a little bit of fat every day, but we do want to make sure we are focusing on the good ones. Purchase a high-quality olive oil and choose extra-virgin.

Whole grains are also a staple, They add plenty of fiber to keep you feeling fuller longer. Traditional grains include bulgur, barley, faro and brown, black and red rice. Some of these grains can be cooked fairly quickly, while others will require a little more time than our traditional white rice. Build a bowl with a base of whole grains, loaded with vegetables, and topped with a small amount of meat, add some healthy fats such as olives, olive oil or avocado and you have yourself a meal!

Choosing fresh fruits to finish off your meal is a good way to add a little bit of sweet to all of the savory that you have been eating. Fruits are used more often than pastry and other baked desserts.