LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Back to school nutrition

I have already seen a few first-day of school pictures – back-to-school time is here. Setting your student up for success should include making sure they have good nutrition choices to jumpstart their day.
I am sure most of you have heard someone tell you breakfast was the most important meal of the day. I know my mama would always say this when one of us was skipping that first meal of the day. There is definitely some truth to that statement.
Studies show that breakfast eaters have higher school attendance, less tardiness and fewer hunger-induced stomach aches in the morning. Children who eat breakfast tend to test better, concentrate better and are better at problem-solving and muscle coordination.
With the high number of children classified as overweight or obese, it is important to note that studies show that breakfast eaters are less likely to become overweight. You do not have to cook a full, gourmet breakfast every day for your child to be a success.
Healthy breakfast ideas include cheese toast made with whole grain toast, iron-fortified cereal with skim or low-fat milk and fruit, peanut butter on whole grain toast or waffles or lean ham on a toasted whole wheat English Muffin.
Your child not much of a breakfast eater? The good news is your body does not know breakfast food from lunch or supper foods. If your student is more interested in last night’s leftovers, let them eat it! The important thing here is to make sure you help them get their day started with some nourishment.
By mid-day, we all need a boost of energy to get through the remainder of their day, and your student is no different. If your child eats lunch provided by the school, familiarize yourself with the menu and keep a copy so that you can discuss what food items they might choose. Encourage your children to choose fruits, vegetables, lean meats and whole grains. Low-fat milk is a great option, too.
If you pack a lunch, be sure you include a cold pack if you have perishable food items or freeze a beverage the night before. It will keep the food items cold and be ready to drink at lunch time. Food safety is important for keeping your child healthy as well.
A few healthy lunch ideas include sandwiches made with peanut butter, cheese or lean meats. Choose other bread options such as tortilla, pitas and sandwich thins or bagels as alternatives. Veggie sticks with low-fat dip or dressing, yogurt, fresh or canned fruit cups and pasta salad are also good choices. Canned fruit cups should be packed in juice, not syrup. Other “treats” for the lunch box include string-cheese, low-fat pudding, flavored gelatin or oatmeal raisin cookies.
After-school snacks are another important consideration, especially if your child participates in sports or other after-school events. After-school snacks should include both protein and carbohydrates. Some good ideas for afternoon snacks include peanut butter and sliced apples or bananas on whole wheat bread, low-fat yogurt with fruit, half a whole wheat English Muffin topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, heated in the microwave; veggies with low-fat dip or hummus, snack cheeses or a low-fat pudding cup.
Classroom events pop up throughout the year as well. Look for ways to make the options healthier. Check in advance with your child’s teacher to make sure there are no children with food allergies so you will know what foods to avoid.
Try to bring healthier classroom treats like fruit kebobs, fruit snacks made with 100% fruit juice, mini peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made with cookie cutters or celery stalks filled with peanut butter and topped with raisins (also known as ants on a log). Many classrooms have become peanut free zones, so again be sure to speak with the teacher to know what might be appropriate.
Keep in mind that treats do not always have to be food related. Stickers, pencils and other school supplies can be used as a treat as well.
Start this school year off right. Eating well provides a great foundation for both academic and athletic achievement. Get your child more engaged making healthy food choices by including them in meal decision making.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.