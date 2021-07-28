LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Back to school nutrition

I have already seen a few first-day of school pictures – back-to-school time is here. Setting your student up for success should include making sure they have good nutrition choices to jumpstart their day.

I am sure most of you have heard someone tell you breakfast was the most important meal of the day. I know my mama would always say this when one of us was skipping that first meal of the day. There is definitely some truth to that statement.

Studies show that breakfast eaters have higher school attendance, less tardiness and fewer hunger-induced stomach aches in the morning. Children who eat breakfast tend to test better, concentrate better and are better at problem-solving and muscle coordination.

With the high number of children classified as overweight or obese, it is important to note that studies show that breakfast eaters are less likely to become overweight. You do not have to cook a full, gourmet breakfast every day for your child to be a success.

Healthy breakfast ideas include cheese toast made with whole grain toast, iron-fortified cereal with skim or low-fat milk and fruit, peanut butter on whole grain toast or waffles or lean ham on a toasted whole wheat English Muffin.