LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Beyond the mammogram

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this is your gentle reminder, ladies, that it is time for your mammogram.

I am sure not everyone looks forward to the annual crushing of the breasts, but mammograms remain an excellent tool in early detection of breast cancer.

Beyond the mammogram there are several other tests that can be performed. A better understanding of all the tests and when or why they would be done can go a long way towards increasing your comfort level with these exams.

Screening mammograms typically start for women at the age of 40. There may be times when you have this done earlier. My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 35 – she was the fifth in our family to be diagnosed. That was the first year I had a screening mammogram done. Yearly mammograms give the radiologist comparison films over time. This can be very helpful in identifying a slow growing tumor.

A screening mammogram is a standard set of pictures that is taken on everyone. There is no variation in the poses or angles from person to person. This gives us the first real view of the breast tissue. If this is negative, you should expect to come back in one year for a repeat. If it is positive, next up is a diagnostic mammogram.