LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Diabetes prevention starts with you

It is November, and in my world that means a focus on diabetes.
The American Diabetes Association tries to increase awareness of diabetes throughout the United States each year during this month. Diabetes is a problem that did not simply go away during this pandemic. Ensuring that we are doing all the right stuff when it comes to prevention or treatment is just as important now as it was eight months ago.
There are three main types of diabetes. With Type 1 diabetes, your body cannot make insulin, so insulin injections will have to happen every day. In Type 2 diabetes, you still make insulin, but it is not working as well and can’t keep your sugar levels controlled. Gestational diabetes is diabetes that occurs during pregnancy. Women who have gestational diabetes are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life.
According to the American Diabetes Association, there are approximately 34.2 million Americans living with diabetes. This is about 1 in every 10 people you meet. Out of those 10, one out of five of them do not know they have it. Prediabetes numbers are even higher.
There are approximately 88 million Americans diagnosed with prediabetes, which is around one out of three people. That is almost 4 million more people diagnosed than just a few years ago. Even scarier than that – more than eight out of 10 people do not know that they have prediabetes.
If we were gathering in big crowds and you started counting heads, you would quickly see how diabetes and prediabetes touches so many lives. Even if you think about members of your family or close friends whose lives are impacted by diabetes, the numbers can add up fast.
The cost of diabetes has not decreased over the years. It is estimated that there is $327 billion dollars in medical costs and lost wages for people with diabetes. This is an $82 billion increase from a few short years ago. Medical costs for people living with diabetes are almost two times greater compared to a person not diagnosed with diabetes. The increased risk of early death is 60% for those living with diabetes versus those without.
There are several serious health complications associated with diabetes as well. The risk of serious complications including blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and loss of toes, feet or legs is also higher for those living with diabetes.
Ugly number and stats aside, there is still good news. We know that with as little as a 5-7% reduction in body weight there is a 58% lower incidence of type 2 diabetes. This can be achieved through a combination of eating healthy and being more active.
Do you ever hear people talk about having borderline diabetes? In my world you are either pregnant or not pregnant, but never borderline pregnant. I always tell my patients with prediabetes (what some might inaccurately call borderline diabetes) this is their wake-up call. This is the time to make those lifestyle changes, because without these changes many of these people will develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years.
The scarier side of that is the uptick in prediabetes in our youth. From the CDC website, we see that 1 in 5 children ages 12-18 years have prediabetes and that number is 1 in 4 for the 19-34-year-old age group. We note that there is a higher prevalence in males and people with obesity.
There are several risk factors that make you more likely to develop prediabetes or diabetes. These include being over the age of 45, having a parent or sibling with diabetes, being overweight, having a low HDL cholesterol and/or high triglycerides, having had gestational diabetes, having Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), being physically inactive or being of African-American, Hispanic, American Indian or Pacific Islander descent. To further investigate your risk you can go to diabetes.org and take the Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test.
As I mentioned before, lifestyle changes are important for turning the tide against prediabetes and managing Type 2 diabetes. Following a healthy eating plan is the No. 1 priority. This includes eating more fruits, whole grain foods and nonstarchy vegetables and limiting intake of sugars and starchy vegetables. I always encourage my patients to include a protein and carb with every meal and snack.
Physical activity is also important, and the American Diabetes Association suggests that you do three or more minutes of light activity every 30 minutes during prolonged periods of sitting. In the diabetes prevention programs, the target for exercise is 150 minutes per week.
I encourage my patients to take a short, 10-15-minute walk after a heavier meal to help aid digestion and glucose control. If you have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, this is a must. Your goal is to move your body and not just eat and stay seated or go lay down.
Taking diabetes medicine as prescribed and testing your blood sugar round out the lifestyle activities that help you do a better job of taking care of yourself.
Know your ABCs. In this case, A stands for the Hemoglobin A1C test that measures average blood sugar over two to three months. Blood pressure is represented by “B” and should be checked each time you visit the doctor. Cholesterol is our “C” and should be checked annually. If you do not know these numbers, I encourage you to have a discussion with your medical provider. The more you know, the more empowered you are to make changes.
Nobody wishes for a diagnosis of a chronic disease or health problem. Mentally dealing with it is important. Own your feelings and address the things that are hard. Ignoring a diagnosis does not make it go away. Remember, you are not alone in this battle, and there are people to help support and educate you through this.
We have come so far in what we know about diabetes and how to prevent and manage it. As with any health issue, you can let the disease control you or you can control it. Start with small changes and build on your consistency. The results will come, and we are here to help.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!