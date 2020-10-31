LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Diabetes prevention starts with you

I encourage my patients to take a short, 10-15-minute walk after a heavier meal to help aid digestion and glucose control. If you have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, this is a must. Your goal is to move your body and not just eat and stay seated or go lay down.

Taking diabetes medicine as prescribed and testing your blood sugar round out the lifestyle activities that help you do a better job of taking care of yourself.

Know your ABCs. In this case, A stands for the Hemoglobin A1C test that measures average blood sugar over two to three months. Blood pressure is represented by “B” and should be checked each time you visit the doctor. Cholesterol is our “C” and should be checked annually. If you do not know these numbers, I encourage you to have a discussion with your medical provider. The more you know, the more empowered you are to make changes.

Nobody wishes for a diagnosis of a chronic disease or health problem. Mentally dealing with it is important. Own your feelings and address the things that are hard. Ignoring a diagnosis does not make it go away. Remember, you are not alone in this battle, and there are people to help support and educate you through this.