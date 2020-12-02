LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Don’t toss out healthy habits in last month of year

It is hard to believe that December is here. In a year that has felt like there were at least 20 months and 1,000 days, the very last month of what has been a very different year is upon us.

As we enter into this season trying to find a little bit of normalcy to a year that has been anything but, we need to make sure we set ourselves up to end the year on a healthy note.

It is easy to let the season run away from you and the stress that can come with it overwhelm. Having a plan can help to keep your healthy habits aligned and calm the chaos that can arise during this last month.

For many people, weight gain has been an issue during this pandemic. With less activities occurring, and more time spent at home, eating habits and exercise habits have taken a hit.

So now we have the holidays, and you probably have heard people talk about weight gain during this time of year. While the popular thought process is that there is an average of 5-10 pounds of weight gain, the research tells us that it is more like one pound.

The problem with this pound is that it never goes away, and we add to it year after year. Maintaining your achievements is a better goal during the holiday season than starting a program of change.