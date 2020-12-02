LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Don’t toss out healthy habits in last month of year

It is hard to believe that December is here. In a year that has felt like there were at least 20 months and 1,000 days, the very last month of what has been a very different year is upon us.
As we enter into this season trying to find a little bit of normalcy to a year that has been anything but, we need to make sure we set ourselves up to end the year on a healthy note.
It is easy to let the season run away from you and the stress that can come with it overwhelm. Having a plan can help to keep your healthy habits aligned and calm the chaos that can arise during this last month.
For many people, weight gain has been an issue during this pandemic. With less activities occurring, and more time spent at home, eating habits and exercise habits have taken a hit.
So now we have the holidays, and you probably have heard people talk about weight gain during this time of year. While the popular thought process is that there is an average of 5-10 pounds of weight gain, the research tells us that it is more like one pound.
The problem with this pound is that it never goes away, and we add to it year after year. Maintaining your achievements is a better goal during the holiday season than starting a program of change.
Food is an important part of most holiday celebrations. Planning ahead can help take the stress out of these situations. If you are cooking or baking, look for simple ways to reduce the sugar or fat in the foods you are preparing. Gatherings might look different this year, but if you are going to one, I suggest taking a healthy dish to a potluck. That way you will know that there is at least one item that is a good choice.
Grazing might be good for cows, but is it good for us? Food just appears everywhere during the holidays. Candy jars, nut bowls, cookie trays all pop up in offices, break rooms and kitchen counters during this time of year. It is too easy to eat a handful of nuts, grab a few pieces of candy and then take a cookie on your way out, but this mindless grazing adds up to calories you did not mean to consume.
Second helpings might sound tempting, but that is something we should avoid. This is challenging during the holidays when there are food items that we might only see this time of year. Try to spread your intake of these favorites out over several meals.
We are usually kicking off party season now, too. Again, this might look different this year, but if you are going to a party, plan ahead. Do not skip meals to “save up” for later. It really does not work that way, and you often will eat more than you intended because you were so hungry from not eating earlier.
Having a small snack before you go to any event will take the hunger edge away and keep your indulgences in check. Ever heard the saying, “Talk is cheap?” Guess what? It is also calorie free. Socializing with others will help keep the nibbling in check. We do not eat as much while we are talking. Just remember to do your part with social distancing and wear a mask when you are not with members of your own family.
Limit alcohol as well. Some holiday drinks can be loaded with sugars, and alcohol is not calorie free. If you drink too much, you might start nibbling a little more. If you are going to drink, alternate your alcoholic beverage with a sparkling water. This will help limit the calorie load.
Staying physically active is of year-round importance. During the holidays, it is especially so. This is a time of year when we often feel like we are too busy for exercise, but making sure that you do not put it on the back burner will allow you to burn more calories, reduce stress and improve your mood. Remember, you can break this into 10- to 15-minute intervals if you cannot get a 30-minute block.
The last thing you can do is work hard to not over schedule or over commit yourself. When you feel as if you have no time to do the little things that are truly important to you, then you are doing too many of the wrong things. The stress from this often leads to behaviors such as overeating or excess consumption of alcohol.
Make your Christmas wish list. Write down the things that you want to do – the things that mean the most to you. Leave off the things that you feel obligated to do. Then make a plan on how you want to achieve those goals.
In a year that has been far from normal, when we will likely be celebrating in a very different way, take time to slow down and spend meaningful time with your family and friends. Reflect on your year and all the things that you have to be thankful for.
Keeping some balance in your life will help set you up for a season that warms your heart and feeds your soul and helps you maintain good health throughout the holiday season.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
