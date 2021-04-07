Live Healthy Hartsville: Everything is coming up green

Kale is also on our spring list. Its normal growing season is May through June and September through November. This is another vegetable that is a great source of vitamins A and C and is low in calories and sodium. A one-half cup serving of this green provides about 20% of your daily calcium needs. Kale and other greens are best stored in the coldest part of your refrigerator generally for no more than 2-3 days.

Kiwi is another green option for spring. It is another great source of vitamin C but also fiber (leave the fuzzy brown stuff on it – it is edible) and potassium along with a whole host of phytonutrients. When selecting kiwi, choose a fruit that is firm but gives to pressure. A hard kiwi will be on the sour side. If you need to ripen it fast – toss it in a paper bag with a banana, apple or pear.

Peas are in season both in the spring and the fall. Peas can be a good source of plant-based protein and non-heme (plant-derived) iron, making them a good option for vegetarian diets. They also have an abundance of vitamin C and B6 as well as numerous phytonutrients. Choose a variety of peas, from garden peas, which would need to be shelled, to sugar snap peas, which you can eat whole.