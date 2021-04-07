Live Healthy Hartsville: Everything is coming up green

Spring is in the air, and so is the pollen! Everything is coated in a greenish-yellow haze.
While nobody is excited about all the pollen floating in the air, I am personally excited about watching new things grow. While I like to see all the pretty flowers in full bloom, I would be lying if I said I never think about the food blooming, too.
This time of year, my heart gets a little bit happier knowing that fresh produce is just around the corner. Early spring starts out a bit limited in its offerings, but soon enough there will be tons of options.
So, what is in season right now? Asparagus, swiss chard and carrots, to name a few. Since my headline mentions the word green, today we are just going to focus on a few of the green fruits and vegetables available.
Asparagus is an excellent source of both vitamin A and Folate. They are low in sodium and have a number of phytonutrients as well. When buying asparagus, look for bright green (think apple green) in color with purple tips. The tips should be tightly closed. A one-half cup of steamed asparagus yields a low 22 calories/serving, making this an excellent choice when watching your weight.
Avocados are another green vegetable. This one is usually available in the spring, summer and winter. This creamy bit of heaven is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Choose an avocado that has a firm skin and no soft spots. If you need to use it right away, squeeze it gently. If it yields to your gentle pressure, it is good to go.
Kale is also on our spring list. Its normal growing season is May through June and September through November. This is another vegetable that is a great source of vitamins A and C and is low in calories and sodium. A one-half cup serving of this green provides about 20% of your daily calcium needs. Kale and other greens are best stored in the coldest part of your refrigerator generally for no more than 2-3 days.
Kiwi is another green option for spring. It is another great source of vitamin C but also fiber (leave the fuzzy brown stuff on it – it is edible) and potassium along with a whole host of phytonutrients. When selecting kiwi, choose a fruit that is firm but gives to pressure. A hard kiwi will be on the sour side. If you need to ripen it fast – toss it in a paper bag with a banana, apple or pear.
Peas are in season both in the spring and the fall. Peas can be a good source of plant-based protein and non-heme (plant-derived) iron, making them a good option for vegetarian diets. They also have an abundance of vitamin C and B6 as well as numerous phytonutrients. Choose a variety of peas, from garden peas, which would need to be shelled, to sugar snap peas, which you can eat whole.
Swiss chard is last on my list. This leafy green is available spring, fall and winter. It again is a great source of vitamins A and C, but also magnesium, manganese and copper. You should look for fresh green leaves, avoiding yellow or discolored ones. This versatile green can be used in place of any other green – give it a quick sauté for a side dish or toss it in with your favorite salad.
Local, fresh produce will become more readily available in the next few weeks, and I for one cannot wait! A great resource can be found at snaped.fns.usda.gov/seasonal-produce-guide. Also check out Clemson Extension for growing tips. This could be the year that you grow your own.
Until next time … live healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.