LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Fall in love with fall produce

As the leaves begin to change or in some cases just fall and the weather starts dipping, we say goodbye to all the yum that is summer produce. But fear not, fall produce is here to pick up where its summer cousin left off.
Eating more fruits and vegetables is good for you! We know that having a more plant-forward diet might help reduce your risk of certain diseases. They are loaded with the good stuff – vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fiber.
Phytonutrients are naturally occurring compounds produced by plants. Each of these compounds has proposed health benefits. Some common names that you may have heard include flavonoids, isoflavones, polyphenols, carotenoids and antioxidants. When you increase your intake and variety of fruits and vegetables, you expose yourself to all these great compounds.
So, what is in season now? Apples. I love this time of year when the variety of apples available increases. I am more partial to the crisper varieties such as Honeycrisp, but there is always a great selection to choose from. Apples are loaded with anthocyanins, pectin (a type of soluble fiber), vitamin C and a host of other phytonutrients. At 95 calories for one medium apple, this is also a win for a simple snack.
You can use apples in many ways. Try adding diced apples into your morning oatmeal or breakfast cereal. Substitute dried apples for dried raisins in baking recipes. Add thinly sliced apples to a sandwich for a satisfying crunch. Or you can even try your hand at making homemade applesauce.
I remember the first time I ever saw broccoli growing. I was amazed at the size of the plant for that one head of broccoli. Broccoli is a powerhouse when it comes to all of the nutrients found within. It is a great source of beta-carotene, calcium, folate, insoluble fiber, lutein, potassium and more. Checking in at a low 31 calories per one cup, this is a great choice for filling you up with minimal calories.
While many broccoli recipes call for the florets, the stalks are edible too. Broccoli slaw is a recipe that benefits from use of the stalks. You can make broccoli soup, add it to salads, steam or roast it or eat it raw with a dip of hummus.
Sweet potatoes are another fall favorite, and with a 5-inch potato packing only 112 calories and 4 grams a fiber a great option. Like broccoli, sweet potatoes are also loaded with many nutrients. Beta-carotene, insoluble fiber, pectin, vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium are loaded in these gems.
Keep the skins on to maximize the fiber and beta-carotene you receive. There seems to be a misconception about eating the skins of this variety of potato. All potato skins are edible – just scrub them first. Mashed sweet potatoes can be a nice alternative to regular mashed potatoes. You can make sweet potato chips or roast them with a little bit of olive oil, cinnamon and, if you like a little kick, cayenne.
Winter squash is an often-over-looked option. Winter squash includes varieties such as acorn, butternut, delicata or spaghetti. These squashes are all similar in that they have a much tougher exterior, but on the inside, there is nothing but goodness. One cup of this squash has roughly 39 calories. You will find it brimming with phytonutrients like beta-carotene and lutein along with vitamins B6 and C, and minerals such as magnesium and potassium.
Peeled and diced squash can be added to soups or stews or pureed down to form its own soup. It is delicious roasted and can be added to grains to make a sweet or savory side dish. Shredded squash can be added to pancake or muffin batters to boost up nutritional value.
Cooking greens, which would include collards, kale, swiss chard and several others, are also options in the fall. These greens are packed with vitamins, minerals and fiber but are also a great way to increase your phytonutrient intake. Again, beta-carotene and lutein are abundant as well as calcium and folate.
While these greens historically have been used mostly as cooked vegetables, in recent years there have been many salads and appetizers that have utilized them in their raw form. A one-cup chopped serving of these greens can range from around 5 to 12 calories per cup. An absolute no brainer for how to fill up on lower calorie foods. Greens can be sauteed and added to pasta filling. You can chop and add greens in your meatloaf recipe. Or you can always cook them and eat a serving with a piece of cornbread.
Other seasonal choices include mushrooms, carrots, beets, parsnips, onions, radishes and rutabagas, and do not leave off the pumpkin! Mix it up – try a new way of preparing an old favorite or try something new to you.
Until next time … Live Healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
