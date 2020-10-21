LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Fall in love with fall produce

I remember the first time I ever saw broccoli growing. I was amazed at the size of the plant for that one head of broccoli. Broccoli is a powerhouse when it comes to all of the nutrients found within. It is a great source of beta-carotene, calcium, folate, insoluble fiber, lutein, potassium and more. Checking in at a low 31 calories per one cup, this is a great choice for filling you up with minimal calories.

While many broccoli recipes call for the florets, the stalks are edible too. Broccoli slaw is a recipe that benefits from use of the stalks. You can make broccoli soup, add it to salads, steam or roast it or eat it raw with a dip of hummus.

Sweet potatoes are another fall favorite, and with a 5-inch potato packing only 112 calories and 4 grams a fiber a great option. Like broccoli, sweet potatoes are also loaded with many nutrients. Beta-carotene, insoluble fiber, pectin, vitamin B6, vitamin C and potassium are loaded in these gems.

Keep the skins on to maximize the fiber and beta-carotene you receive. There seems to be a misconception about eating the skins of this variety of potato. All potato skins are edible – just scrub them first. Mashed sweet potatoes can be a nice alternative to regular mashed potatoes. You can make sweet potato chips or roast them with a little bit of olive oil, cinnamon and, if you like a little kick, cayenne.