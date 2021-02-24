LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Fighting cancer with foods – Nutrition that works

I’m probably dating myself here, but I grew up in a time when the “c” word was whispered quietly, as if by saying it out loud we were conjuring up the devil.
Quite frankly, cancer is awful. Nobody wakes up wishing for it, and once you have been diagnosed, you automatically want to figure out how the heck to get rid of it. Coming from a family chock full of cancer and heart disease, I do remember that we never talked about anything we could have done to prevent it.
If you do a quick internet search, you will likely find countless ways to prevent it, destroy it or miraculously cure it. While all of these sound great, before you go wrapping yourself in duct tape or making a smoothie from every weed you find in your yard, let us take a step back and look at the scientific evidence that we know has benefit.
I’m not promising a cure-all, you-will-never-have-a-day-of-bad-health-in-your-life-type of solution, but rather a simple approach to living your best life and, hey, if we can reduce your risk of developing cancer in the process, all the better.
The No. 1 thing that both the American Institute of Cancer Research and the American Cancer Society recommend is achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. While we might think that excess body fat is just hanging out, it actually is working destructively on your insides and potentially can spur cancer cell growth.
Excess weight is linked with increased risk of several types of cancer including breast, colon, endometrium, esophageal, kidney and pancreatic cancer as well as others. Even moderate weight loss of 7-10% can be beneficial in improving your health.
Good eating habits are part of the equation when it comes to getting to and keeping yourself at this healthy weight. The other part is physical activity. While physical activity can help with weight loss, the act of being physically active can also help control hormone levels that are linked to increased cancer risk.
The recommendation for activity is 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. Ideally this should be spread out throughout your week.
Emerging research is also showing a link between long periods of sitting and increased health risks, including an increased risk in cancer development. Find ways to move more in your day. If you spend a lot of time in front of the TV, get on a stationary bike or elliptical while watching. If you have a lot of computer time on your job, set a timer and stand up for the last 10 minutes of each hour, take a quick walk on your lunch break, walk to visit a coworker instead of sending an email or making a phone call, take the stairs instead of the elevator – anything to get you moving throughout your day. The bottom line is you want to be more active.
When we get into the details on nutrition, we know that consuming more plant-based foods is the key. Does this mean you become a vegetarian? Absolutely not, although if you want to, that would be fine as well.
Having a more plant-based approach to eating means that you focus ¾ of your plate on plant foods: fruits, vegetables and whole grains. The remaining third of your plate can house your protein foods or meats.
Stock your pantry with staples, such as a variety of beans, (black, chickpeas, lentils, pintos) as well as rice and pasta. Selecting whole grain varieties such as brown rice and whole wheat pastas will offer you a wider array of nutrients versus those found in refined grain products. Optional grains to choose include couscous, quinoa, bulgur, farro and barley, to name a few.
Keeping a few canned goods on hand can be helpful as well, but look at the sodium content and strive to choose the lower sodium varieties when possible. Frozen vegetables and fruits can be a great option, especially once foods are no longer locally in season. Lean meats and fish are also good staples to keep in your freezer, but it is recommended that you limit your intake of red meat to the leaner cuts and smaller portion sizes.
Limit how often you eat fast foods or other highly processed foods. These foods are typically high in fats, starches and sugars, which can contribute to excess weight gain.
Re-think your drink. Too many sugar-sweetened or alcoholic beverages can lead to excess calories, leading to extra body fat. The research on alcohol is still unclear as to what other mechanisms are at play with cancer risk, but we do know that alcohol can damage DNA. The recommendation for alcohol is no more than two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women.
Do not use supplements for cancer prevention. While the research is not totally against supplementation, there is some that suggests potential harm. At the end of the day, there is no one food out there or one nutrient or even a combination of nutrients that fight cancer all by themselves. It is the synergistic effect of combining whole foods into a healthy eating plan with physical activity being part of the overall lifestyle approach.
Finally, if you do find yourself one day faced with a diagnosis of cancer, continue to follow these recommendations, if you can. These recommendations are a great foundation for healthy eating across the lifecycle.
Today is a great day to start getting healthy. Add one more vegetable or fruit serving today. Eat one more whole grain serving than you did yesterday. Park just a bit farther away when you go to the store.
Simple changes add up, and you’re worth it.
Until next time ... live healthy!
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.