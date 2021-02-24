LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Fighting cancer with foods – Nutrition that works

I’m probably dating myself here, but I grew up in a time when the “c” word was whispered quietly, as if by saying it out loud we were conjuring up the devil.

Quite frankly, cancer is awful. Nobody wakes up wishing for it, and once you have been diagnosed, you automatically want to figure out how the heck to get rid of it. Coming from a family chock full of cancer and heart disease, I do remember that we never talked about anything we could have done to prevent it.

If you do a quick internet search, you will likely find countless ways to prevent it, destroy it or miraculously cure it. While all of these sound great, before you go wrapping yourself in duct tape or making a smoothie from every weed you find in your yard, let us take a step back and look at the scientific evidence that we know has benefit.

I’m not promising a cure-all, you-will-never-have-a-day-of-bad-health-in-your-life-type of solution, but rather a simple approach to living your best life and, hey, if we can reduce your risk of developing cancer in the process, all the better.