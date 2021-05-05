LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Food allergies: What you need to know

Each May we take the opportunity to share information regarding food allergies for Food Allergy Action Month. When I was growing up, you never really heard people talk about being allergic to foods. Now, it is not as uncommon. We even have information about possible allergens on menus and food labels. Knowing more about potential food allergens and what to do if you or someone you know has an allergic reaction can be the difference between life and death.
Food allergies are serious and for some, life threatening. A food allergy occurs when your body’s immune system reacts to a food protein because it mistakenly thinks it is a threat. The food you are allergic to is called a “food allergen.” When your body responds to a food allergen, it is called an “allergic reaction.”
A person can have allergic reactions to many foods. Eight foods tend to be the biggest culprits: milk, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. An example of a tree nut would be pecans or almonds. Shellfish would include shrimp, crab and lobster.
Peanuts are separated from tree nuts because they do not grow on trees and are technically a legume. You can be allergic to both or only one or the other. Likewise, fish and shellfish are separated, because you can be allergic to one and not the other.
Knowing the difference between being intolerant to something versus allergic to something is important as well. Some people may say that they are “intolerant” of a food such as milk. This is called lactose intolerance. Intolerance is when your body has a hard time digesting a food. An allergic reaction, on the other hand, involves your immune system and the release of histamine and other chemicals. Again, allergies can be life threatening. Intolerances are usually just uncomfortable.
The most dangerous type of reaction that a person can have to food is called anaphylaxis. This type of reaction can affect your heart and lungs. Reactions generally occur within 30 minutes of eating a food allergen. The first-line of defense of anaphylaxis is using a medicine called epinephrine. You may know someone who carries an “epi-pen” for bee stings or food allergies.
What can you do to keep yourself safe from an allergic reaction to food? The first thing is to avoid the problem food. Read food labels to make sure there are no hidden ingredients. Numerous Apps are available that can help you with grocery shopping, meal planning and recipes. Many have a free version and a paid version. The paid versions typically have larger data bases. Search in the App Store on your smart phone using search terms such as food allergies, barcode scanners and symptom trackers.
Being mindful of cross-contact is also important. When a food allergen comes into contact with a safe food, such as using the same spoon in two different dishes, the proteins mingle, resulting in a little bit of each food being in both bowls. Wiping counter tops, washing utensils and cutting boards are all ways to keep your food safe from cross contamination. There are many different places that you must think about food allergies. Dining out, eating at school, church potlucks, family reunions are just a few of these places.
If you are away from home, ask questions. Most restaurants do not advertise all the accommodations that they make to help people with allergies, but I promise you are not going to be the first person to walk in their door to have them. Many places are very willing and have the ability with their kitchen to make accommodations for you.
At family events such as reunions or church potlucks, you might be better served by bringing enough of your own safe food, but again, ask questions. This will help you with making the best food choices for you.
Plan ahead. Carry your epi-pen if you have one, wear medical identification so that you are protected in an emergency and make sure that the people you are with are aware of your allergy as well.
Symptoms can vary from mild, such as itchy, runny nose, a few hives or mild nausea to severe with shortness of breath, weak pulse, dizziness, tight throat and hoarseness, swelling of lips and multiple hives. You should discuss with your doctor what the right treatment is for different scenarios.
For more information on food allergies visit www.foodallergy.org. In both their resources section as well as the living with food allergies section you will find information on everything from the basics of food allergies to emergency management plans. Allergic reactions can be scary and life-threatening. Educating yourself and having a plan in place will help keep you safe and allergy free.
Until next time … live healthy.
Kimberly Alton, RD, CSSD, LD, is the director of food and nutrition services at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.