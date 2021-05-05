LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Food allergies: What you need to know

Each May we take the opportunity to share information regarding food allergies for Food Allergy Action Month. When I was growing up, you never really heard people talk about being allergic to foods. Now, it is not as uncommon. We even have information about possible allergens on menus and food labels. Knowing more about potential food allergens and what to do if you or someone you know has an allergic reaction can be the difference between life and death.

Food allergies are serious and for some, life threatening. A food allergy occurs when your body’s immune system reacts to a food protein because it mistakenly thinks it is a threat. The food you are allergic to is called a “food allergen.” When your body responds to a food allergen, it is called an “allergic reaction.”

A person can have allergic reactions to many foods. Eight foods tend to be the biggest culprits: milk, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish. An example of a tree nut would be pecans or almonds. Shellfish would include shrimp, crab and lobster.

Peanuts are separated from tree nuts because they do not grow on trees and are technically a legume. You can be allergic to both or only one or the other. Likewise, fish and shellfish are separated, because you can be allergic to one and not the other.