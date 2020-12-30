LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: Goodbye 2020, hello 2021

If you did not end this year with 6-pack abs or buns of steel – guess what? It is OK! We live in a society of instant gratification. Again, I am pretty confident in saying that we learned that instant is not so instant anymore. You cannot go from point A to point Z while skipping the rest of the alphabet. Start where you are and move forward from that point. So, whether you need to improve your eating habits or become more physically active, take your current situation and start to make small improvements. Over time these become big improvements, and that is what leads to lasting impact.

Misinformation is the name of the game in the social media world. Be careful about how much stock you put into what you read and verify that what you are reading is coming from a reliable source. By the same token do not be mis-lead by all the pictures of perfection. The truth is that while filters can be fun to play around with, but the ones that give you flawless skin or help reshape your body – those are dangerous. We do not all have unblemished skin and perfect bodies. Models are no exception – the miracle of cameras and lighting. Even worse is when you compare yourselves to your friends on social media, sometimes you come away feeling less than. STOP! Remember that sometimes smiling faces hide hurting hearts, and beautiful can be broken, too. You are your biggest competitor. The only one that you have to get better than the you that was not healthy. So, stop the comparison and be you.